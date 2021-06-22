Mohammed Siraj’s picture of talking on a walkie-talkie sparks a meme fest

The fourth day of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand brought major disappointment to players as well as fans after rain disturbed the proceedings and washed out the entire day without a ball being bowled.

India have gone with three pacers and two spinners in the summit clash against the Kiwis. The likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are leading the pace attack, while Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are handling the spin department.

However, some fans were indeed surprised with the non-selection of aspiring seamer Mohammed Siraj. The right-armer impressed one and all during the India tour of Australia as he bagged 13 wickets in three games.

Despite not being in the playing XI, Siraj was trending on social media for his picture, where the 27-year-old can be seen talking on a walkie-talkie. Not surprisingly, the image caught the attention of netizens who came with sidesplitting memes and jokes.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Siraj after seeing the scoreboard: Call an ambulance, but not for me #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/Pw2nQTkJp1 — Manya (@CSKian716) June 20, 2021

Shastri: Mahaul kaisa hai match ka? Siraj: Apni halat kharab hai Shastri: Ok over and out Siraj: 49 over aur 2 out pic.twitter.com/LNSyBjraff — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) June 21, 2021

'Oye coach ko uthao oye.. Out ho gaya 200 vala.. bach gaye' pic.twitter.com/QnK2eva3vq — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) June 20, 2021

Kohli: can you call Grandhomme Siraj: Colin Grandhomme pic.twitter.com/4bY7jdVWAD — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) June 20, 2021

Ek plate mutton biryani tayyar rakho lunch k liye. pic.twitter.com/cWwIlNrF7h — T (@its_tabrez__) June 20, 2021

Zara Lukhmi aur chai ka intezam karte pasha bhai?… pic.twitter.com/bu3azoJSBC — Varun (@wizardrincewind) June 20, 2021

When it comes to Day 3 of the WTC final, India were bundled out for 217 in their first innings at Rose Bowl. New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson picked up the fifth five-wicket haul of his Test career and played a major role behind India’s batting collapse in the first session.

In response, the Kane Williamson-led side managed to post 101/2 at stumps. Ashwin gave Team India the first breakthrough after he dismissed opener, Tom Latham. Then, right before the end of days play, Ishant removed another Kiwi opener Devon Conway, who had scored the only half-century of the mega event so far. The Black Caps trail Team India by 116 runs.