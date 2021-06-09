New Zealand captain Kane Williamson ruled out of the 2nd Test against England; replacement announced

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the second and final Test of the ongoing two-match series against England due to a minor elbow injury. In Williamson’s absence, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwi side in the fixture starting from June 10 at Edgbaston.

New Zealand Head Coach Gary Stead reckoned it was a difficult decision to keep Williamson out for the second Test, but it’s essential to maximise his recovery period as well.

“It’s not an easy decision for Kane to have to miss a Test, but we think it’s the right one,” said Stead as quoted by Cricbuzz.

“He’s had an injection in his elbow to relieve the irritation he’s been experiencing when he bats, and a period of rest and rehabilitation will help maximise his recovery,” he added.

Stead further mentioned that the decision to give rest to Williamson was taken while keeping the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final in mind. He said they are confident that the 30-year-old will be ready to play the WTC final against India.

“The decision has been made very much with the ICC World Test Championship Final at Southampton in mind, and we are confident he will be ready for that match starting on June 18,” asserted Stead.

The rising Kiwi talent Will Young has been picked as the replacement of Williamson in the second Test. The Central Districts player has so far appeared in two Tests for his nation, amassing 48 runs in two innings. He made his Test debut against West Indies in the home series at Seddon Park in December last year.