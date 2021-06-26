PCB announces PSL 2021 team of the tournament; Mohammad Rizwan to lead the side

The team of the tournament for the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has been announced. The special team consists of some of the top performers who assisted their respective franchises to shine in the competition.

The final of the league took place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday. Multan defeated Zalmi by 47 runs to lift the coveted trophy. Sohaib Maqsood was named ‘Player of the Match’ as well as ‘Player of the Tournament’.

In a press release, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced this year’s PSL team of the tournament. The 12-men side was picked by a highly respected jury that features prominent names like David Gower, Pommie Mbangwa, Ramiz Raja and Sana Mir.

The ideal team contains three players: Multan Sultans and Islamabad United, two cricketers each from Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, and one star from Karachi Kings.

Mohammad Rizwan leads the side, and he was also given the responsibility of wicket-keeping. James Faulkner is the 12th man in the side.

Here is the team of the tournament of PSL 2021: