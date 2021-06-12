PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators’ Andre Russell concussed during a game against Islamabad United

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 resumed from June 9 in Abu Dhabi. Quetta Gladiators (QG) clashed with Islamabad United (ISU) in Match 18 of the marquee event.

Put in to bat first, QG were positioned at 88/4 in 12.5 overs when their star all-rounder Andre Russell walked in before stamping his authority by hitting two back to back towering sixes off ISU fast bowler Musa Khan.

However, in a unique turn of events, Musa bowled a bouncer to Russell, who was caught off guard as the ball bounced steeply and hit the latter on the grill.

The match halted briefly, with the physiotherapist checking the West Indies cricketer for any inflicted injuries.

Though Russell took his stance for the next delivery but was dismissed since Musa took advantage of the 33-years-old loss of confidence by bowling a slower bouncer. Trying to avoid another blow, the Kingston-born misjudged the ball and got into his pull way earlier, only for the white leather to hit the bat’s toe end. Thus, Russell ended up giving a simple catch to Mohammad Wasim inside the short third man circle.

Russell seemed to be dazed as he was carried back to the pavilion on a stretcher. Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah was roped in as a like for like concussion substitute for Russell, keeping in mind that the Caribbean cricketer could have bowled his quota of four overs in the second innings.

ISU skipper Shadab Khan didn’t seem much pleased with the replacement as he rushed to the umpire to talk about it. Shah was given the opportunity to bowl a solitary over since he leaked 19 runs in the first over of the powerplay and went wicketless.

Backed by their power-packed performances, ISU chased the target of 134 runs within ten overs without losing a single wicket.

Thus, QG kept languishing at the bottom of the PSL 2021 points table with only one victory from the six games they have played so far.