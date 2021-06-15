Rashid Khan reveals why Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Kane Williamson are top-notch batsmen

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has become the poster boy of cricket for his country. The 22-year-old is famous for bamboozling batsmen with his stock deliveries. Hence, Rashid has been included in the squads of various T20 leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, the wily tweaker has had his share of ups and downs as he has also faced competitive batters who are difficult to tackle. In the same vein, Rashid lauded three great batters of the current lot- Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Babar Azam– in a recent interview.

All three are captains of their national side and have been consistent with the bat even while making strategies for their teams.

Talking about the same, Rashid opined that all three of them know their capabilities and pace their innings well to achieve big scores.

“It is quite difficult (to compare the three batsmen) but no doubt Virat is a world-class player. Even Kane Williamson and Babar Azam are right up there. They know their limits and the shots they can play. The process with which they start and end their innings is very clear,” Rashid told Cricket Pakistan.

Rashid is currently plying his trade for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2021, and his team would next be locking horns with Karachi Kings.

When asked about his strategy against Kings’ skipper Babar, Rashid revealed that though he takes assistance from technology to plan against the opposition’s batters, he bowls to his strengths and delivers the correct line and length.

“No doubt Babar is a world-class batsman. But as a bowler, my focus is always on backing my strengths. As a bowler, you do study the strong and weak points of the batsman you are bowling to. But at the same time, backing your my is important and that is bowling good line and length. If I do that then whoever the batsman is, I will get good results. I do watch their videos for planning but I believe in backing my own ability,” Rashid concluded.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars’ are positioned at the second spot in the PSL 2021 points table, losing only two out of their seven games and are top contenders for winning the coveted trophy.