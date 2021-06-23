Rashid Latif ranks the ‘fab 5’; also names the T20 league he would have participated in

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif was one of the most genuine wicket-keeper batsmen produced by his country. Latif had impressive records across all formats and a hitting ability that sent shrills down the spines of the most talented bowlers.

The 52-year-old played his last international game in 2003 but he still makes the headlines with his sought after opinions.

Latif recently shared his views on the so-called ‘fab 5’ of international cricket. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam, Steve Smith and Joe Root are the members of the unofficial list. They are regarded as prolific batsmen with the ability to score runs against the most domineering attacks.

Ranking the five stars, Latif named Williamson as the best batter, followed by Babar, Kohli, Smith and Root.

“Williamson, Babar, Kohli, Smith and Root,” Latif told Bohra Network.

Except for Babar, the other four are more or less of similar age, and hence it would be interesting to compare their careers at different stages of their lives.

Latif was further quizzed on which T20 league he would have liked to participate in. While the Indian Premier League (IPL) is regarded as the best T20 extravaganza worldwide, Latif picked Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) as his first choice.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 is currently taking place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The marquee event is heading towards its culmination with only the finale left. Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi had qualified for the knockout games.

Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans will take on each other in the summit clash of PSL 2021 on Thursday (June 24).