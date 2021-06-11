Ravichandran Ashwin shares a picture with Cheteshwar Pujara; Wasim Jaffer posts a hilarious comment

Team India is in England preparing for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand starting from June 18 at Southampton.

Fans and experts are warming up to the finale of the grand event and predicting the various possible combinations of both sides and who could have an advantage in the contest.

Amid such speculations, every update from both either side is sure to make headlines. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s tweet joined the bandwagon when he posted a picture with batsman Cheteshwar Pujara while the two were seen talking to each other.

Ashwin asked his followers to guess what Pujara was telling the former.

“Prizes for guessing what @cheteshwar1 is telling me here!” Ashwin captioned the photo on Friday.

Prizes for guessing what @cheteshwar1 is telling me here! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/t9YDVzpOh1 — Mask up and take your vaccine🙏🙏🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 10, 2021

The snap made a lot of buzzes and panned former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer’s eyes. Jaffer is famous in the cricket circle for his witty responses.

Jaffer joined the mirth by commenting well-known references from the TV series ‘Game of Thrones’ and Bollywood flick ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’.

“2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken,” Jaffer quipped.

2016 WT20, 2019 WC semi sabka badla lega re tera White Walker. unbowed, unbent, unbroken 💪🏼😁 #WTCFinal https://t.co/ufFvoJPYyU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 11, 2021

For the unversed, India lost to the Black Caps in the 50-over World Cup 2019 semi-finals that ended their chances of qualifying for the play-offs. Whereas the ‘Men in Blue’ were thrashed by the Kiwis in a Group 2 contest in the T20 World Cup 2016, after which the Virat Kohli-led side had to battle it out against the West Indies in the semi-finals, where they were ultimately defeated.

Meanwhile, Jaffer was recently in the news when he took a hilarious jibe at the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) WTC final playing conditions and had made a meme having Ashwin in it.