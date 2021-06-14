Sachin Tendulkar ‘delighted’ with Vinoo Mankad’s induction in ICC Hall of Fame

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the addition of ten more players to its Hall of Fame to celebrate the history of Test cricket on June 13 (Sunday). The induction will coincide with the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final clash between India and New Zealand at Southampton. Thus, the number of players on the prestigious list will rise to 103.

Among other legends, India’s Vinoo Mankad and England’s Ted Dexter found their spot in the new roll.

Former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar was extremely delighted to see Mankad getting the spot he deserved and labelled him as ‘one of the finest cricketers in the rich history of Indian cricket.

“Delighted to see the great Vinoo Mankad Ji being inducted into the @ICC Hall of Fame. He was one of the finest cricketers in the rich history of Indian Cricket,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Mankad had been Indian cricket star Sunil Gavaskar’s coach, and the Mumbaikar also took no time in paying tribute to his mentor.

Gavaskar shared Mankad’s greatest teachings, which were to have confidence in oneself even if the opposition is dominant on him in the beginning.

Dubbed as the ‘Little Master’, Gavaskar further revealed that Mankad used to motivate him to play better when the Mumbai-born struggled to get a place in the Ranji Team.

Overall, Mankad smashed 2,109 runs and bagged 162 scalps in the 44 Tests he appeared for India. He was an opening batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, known as one of the greatest all-rounders of his era.

Mankad’s most famous feat came against England At Lord’s in 1952 when he smashed 72 and 184 in both innings and bowled 97 overs in the game.

He is one of three cricketers to have batted at all positions during his Test career.