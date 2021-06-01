Seven cricketers who married TV presenters or sport anchors

One knows the hectic schedule of cricketers who spend their time toiling hard and improving their skills. In such conditions, they rarely get time to have a normal life. Thus, many cricketers choose partners who are related to their professions. TV sports presenters and anchors are betrothed to some of the most prominent cricketers in the world.

Here are seven cricketers who married TV presenters or anchors:-

Shane Watson – Lee Furlong

Australian cricketer Shane Watson announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on November 2 2020.

The all-rounder married TV presenter Lee Furlong a long time back in 2010. Media outlets speculate that the two started dating in 2006. They have been blessed with two children.

Watson also launched a sports clinic for children in 2017, while Lee was the ambassador for McGrath Foundation at one time.

Ben Cutting – Erin Holland

Another Australian cricketer Ben Cutting married long time fiancé Erin Holland in a plush wedding ceremony in New South Wales in February.

Erin was a former Miss World Australia in 2013, after which she took up the job of a sports presenter in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The duo was engaged in September 2019 but had to postpone their wedding twice, owing to the pandemic.

Ben can be seen in the wedding pictures dressed in an Alex Goodman custom, whereas Erin donned three different J’Aton couture creations.

Stuart Binny – Mayanti Langer

Indian all-rounder Stuart Binny married TV presenter Mayanti Langer in 2012. Mayanti has hosted seven World Cups in three different games.

She has been a regular presenter for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also earned a contract with Star Sports for the Cricket World Cup 2015 when her husband was in and out of the Indian squad.

The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy, and Mayanti leaves no opportunity to update her fans about her family life.

The anchor wasn’t a part of the anchoring team during the IPL 2021 as she had taken a break for maternity reasons.

Martin Guptill – Laura McGoldrick

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill married TV presenter Laura McGoldrick in 2014. Apart from being a TV host, Laura is also a news reporter and actress.

In a coincidence, Laura had also interviewed Guptill in a cricket show at a very young age.

The couple completed their family after being blessed with a baby girl named ‘Harley.’

Laura is active on social media, where she posts pictures of the latest happenings of her life and family.

Jasprit Bumrah – Sanjana Ganesan

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan on March 15 in Goa.

Sanjana is an anchor for the Indian Premier League (IPL), where the two met and decided to come into a relationship.

Sanjana was also a finalist of the Femina Miss India in 2013 and seen in reality shows like ‘Splitsvilla.’

The beautiful lady had also hosted ‘KKR diaries’ for the Shah Rukh Khan owned franchise.

Bumrah shared his wedding pictures on Twitter, and the received hearty congratulations from fans and the cricketing fraternity.

Shaun Marsh – Rebecca O’Donovan

Australian cricketer Shaun Marsh married long time girlfriend Rebecca O’Donovan just a week before the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2015.

Rebecca is the sister of Australian animator, voice-over artist, and social media personality Ross O’Donovan.

Rebecca was so excited when Marsh proposed to her in 2013 that she wasted no time is sharing the auspicious news.

The couple is proud parents to three children.

Morne Morkel – Roz Kelly

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel proposed Australian TV presenter Roz Kelly in October 2013, and the couple got hitched in December 2014.

Morne, who played his last international game against Australia in 2018, moved Down Under with his family soon and became a permanent resident of the country in 2020.

This allows him to compete in the Big Bash League (BBL) as a local player.

The couple has two sons as of now.