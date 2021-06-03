Shadab Khan reveals the most difficult batsman and bowler he has faced

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has won the hearts of cricket fans worldwide with his batting brilliance and scintillating performances with the ball.

Shadab has become a mainstay of the Pakistan cricket team in all three formats and one of the youngest players to captain his side in T20Is. He led Men in Green against New Zealand in December last year.

The 22-year-old has bamboozled batters with his turn and smacked towering sixes during death overs.

However, the rising star also has had his share of bad days. There are batters and bowlers who have caused hindrance to his plans and gave him a tough time.

Shadab recently conducted a fun question and answer session on Twitter. Netizens started quizzing the Islamabad cricketer and satisfying their curiosity.

One of the fans asked Shadab about the toughest batsman and bowler he had ever faced.

"Most toughest batsman you ever bowled? Most toughest bowler you ever faced? #AskShadab @76ShadabKhan," the fan tweeted.

Most toughest batsman you ever bowled?

Most toughest Bowler you ever faced?#AskShadab @76Shadabkhan — MUGHEES SHAHID (@MugheesShahid9) May 31, 2021

Responding to the query, Shadab stated that he had a tricky time facing India opener Rohit Sharma with the ball and had a complicated time deciphering New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson.

"Toughest bat is Rohit Sharma. Toughest ball is Ferguson #AskShadab," Shadab replied.

Toughest bat is Rohit Sharma. Toughest bowler is Ferguson #AskShadab https://t.co/LRuTROaYEK — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) May 31, 2021

While Rohit has scored back to back centuries in his past two encounters against Pakistan, Ferguson’s only five-wicket ODI haul came against the Men in Green in 2018.

Meanwhile, Shadab will be leading Islamabad United (IU) in the reaming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021. The tournament is set to resume in Abu Dhabi due to the coronavirus scare in Pakistan. Islamabad were positioned at the third spot before the T20 league was suspended midway.