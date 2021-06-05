Sri Lanka announces their T20I and ODI squads for England tour

On Saturday, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced a 24-member squad for the upcoming limited-overs tour of England. Although, according to Lakehouse Daily News, this Sri Lanka squad is subject to approval from the Sports Minister.

The selectors have included four uncapped players, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Charith Asalanka and Shiran Fernando, in the squad.

Aspiring cricketers Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamil Mishara, Ashen Bandara and Praveen Jayawickrama have also been named in the outfit.

Further, the Lankan stars Avishka Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Oshada Fernando, and Kasun Rajitha have been recalled in the national side.

The Sri Lanka Team, led by Kusal Perera, is scheduled to leave the Island nation on June 8. The England tour will commence on June 23 with the T20I series and end on July 04 with ODI leg. Ahead of the international fixtures, Sri Lanka will play a One-Day Practice match against Kent on June 18 and a T20 Practice match against Sussex on June 20.

Sri Lanka squad:

Kusal Perera (c), Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Isuru Udana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Shiran Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Asitha Fernando and Ishan Jayaratne.

Here’s the complete schedule: