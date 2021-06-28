Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella for bio-bubble breach

On Monday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended three players for breaching the bio-bubble during their ongoing white-ball tour of England. The suspended players are batsman Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella, and opener Danushka Gunathilaka.

In a video shared on social media, two out of these three players were seen roaming the streets of Durham after the third and final T20 international on Sunday night, which the visiting side lost by a massive margin of 89 runs.

It is believed that these players had supposedly returned to their rooms around midnight and have not jeopardised the biosecure bubble for others in the Sri Lankan contingent.

“The players have been suspended pending a full inquiry but have confessed to having gone out. They are being recalled from the tour with immediate effect,” said SLC vice-president Mohan de Silva in a statement.

The SCL also took to their official Twitter handle to share the developments with their fans and followers. They posted a series of tweets in which that the concerned players will now be flown back to Sri Lanka. SLC further said that the players would be suspended, from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that Vice-Captain Kusal Mendis, Wicket Keeper – Batsman Niroshan Dickwella, and Batsman Danushka Gunathilaka will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect,” tweeted SLC.

“This decision was taken following a preliminary inquiry conducted over a Video posted on Social Media in which the said three players can be seen outside their designated hotel.”

“The decision to recall the players was taken by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket, based on the ‘Manager’s Report’ on the matter. The three players will be suspended, from all forms of cricket, until the completion of the inquiry,” SLC wrote on the micro-blogging website.

In the T20I series, Mendis smashed 54 runs from three matches, Gunathilaka scored 26 runs in three fixtures, and Dickwella hit 14 runs in two innings.