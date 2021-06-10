Sunil Gavaskar names the two most feared bowlers of his era

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar is remembered for dominating the opposition bowling with his patience. Gavaskar was the first Indian to cross the 10,000 mark in Test cricket.

He was one of the most fearless batsmen and played without a helmet. Dubbed as the ‘Little Master’ by his fans, Gavaskar was the first batsman to score centuries in both innings of a Test match contest thrice.

The 71-year-old, in a recent interview, named the two more dominating bowlers of his era. Gavaskar picked Australia’s Jeff Thomson for his pace and Andy Roberts of West Indies for his ability to deceive well-set batters.

“Two bowlers whom I feared in terms or pace, and quality of bowling. In terms of pace, I think Jeff Thomson was the quickest and in terms of the ability to get your out any time, it was Andy Roberts, with Malcolm Marshall, Richard Hadlee and Imran Khan just a bit below. But Andy had the great ability to get you out even if you’re past a 100. He was the bowler you had to be most watchful against,” Gavaskar told the Cricket Analyst Show.

When asked about the best batsman from his playing days, Gavaskar was quick to name Windies’ Viv Richards.

“Who was the best batsman that I saw? I think everybody agrees that it is Viv Richards for the way he dominated the opposition attack. Just took the game away. So he’s got to be the best opposition batsman that I have seen,” Gavaskar stated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recently made headlines when he pointed out the New Zealand’s campaign against England before the World Test Championship (WTC) final could backfire if they lose the series.