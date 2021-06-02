Sunil Gavaskar reveals which batsman he would love to bat like in modern-day cricket

Ever since the T20 format came, it changed the entire dynamics of cricket. The shortest format of the game has produced many fresh innovations in run-scoring, with batters finding some unique ways to accelerate the run-flow.

Quite a few modern-day players have shown sights of some jaw-dropping shots, and due to it, there has been a significant increment in the popularity of cricket among all ages.

But, many former players are not fans of the T20 format, as they feel it has played a bigger role in the decline of Test matches. According to some of the former cricketers, the oldest format is the most challenging form as it tests one’s character, endurance, and stamina.

However, former India captain and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar think otherwise. Gavaskar said he gets excited whenever he watches a T20 match as T20s are short games, and one gets to see the results.

“I know a lot of who played around my time, they’re not happy with the T20 format, but I actually love it. I love it for a simple reason that you know it’s a 3-hour game, and you get a result, and you get to see so much of action,” said Gavaskar on The Analyst Inside podcast.

“When somebody plays the switch hit and the reverse sweep, I’m out of my chair because I think those are fabulous and incredible shots, and it takes a lot of skill to be able to hit them for sixes,” explained the 71-year-old.

Gavaskar was then asked which player he would like to be if he was playing modern-day cricket. The veteran answered quickly and picked former South Africa skipper AB de Villiers as the modern-day player he would love to bat like.

“AB de Villiers, bat like him, you know 360 degrees, play everything. I mean, just make it look as if you’re having a net. He makes it look so simple. He hits a fair distance, and he is very elegant as well. When he hits some of those shots, I love how his bat’s follow-through goes right over the shoulder. It’s not one of those punches; it’s like a proper shot. I love watching him bat,” Gavaskar added further.