T20 Blast 2021: Squads, Telecast, Schedule

The T20 Blast 2021 will start in England on Wednesday. Lancashire, Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Essex, Kent and Hampshire will take the field on the first day.
England’s national team members, county cricketers and overseas players will take part in the T20 extravaganza.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had to warm the benches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a finger injury, will play his trade for Durham.
Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton and Dawid Malan will also add glitter to the already star-studded tournament.
Adam Milne, Chris Green, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and Finn Allen are some of the top overseas participants. The marquee event will miss the services of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and Australia’s Dan Christian.
While Amir and Rashid can be seen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi, Dan will have to miss the T20 Blast following his selection in the 29-man preliminary squad for the Australia tour of West Indies.
Squads
Middlesex
Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones
Kent Spitfires
Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmote, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri
Somerset
Steven Davies (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Tom Abell (C), Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton
Surrey
Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi,
Sussex Sharks
Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (C), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills.
Gloucestershire
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (C), Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw
Hampshire
Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince (C)
Essex Eagles
Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter
Yorkshire Vikings
Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson (C)
Glamorgan
Chris Cooke (C & wk), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, Kames Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy, Alex Horton
Durham
Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (C), Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson
Birmingham Bears
Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom
Derbyshire Falcons
Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes (C), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake
Lancashire Lightning
Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood
Leicestershire Foxes
George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK), Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis
Northants Steelbacks
Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb (C), Adam Rossington(WK), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell
Notts Outlaws
Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney (C), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison
Worcestershire Rapids
Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach (C), Moeen Ali, Alex Milton (WK), Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown
Telecast
Fans can catch the live telecast of the league on Star Sports in India. Avid cricket lovers can also watch the matches in the Fan code app.
Schedule
The tournament will start from June 9 and end on September 18. The league stages will conclude on July 18, post which the counties will participate in The Hundred.
The quarter-finals of the first major T20 league in the world would be held from August 24 to 27. Whereas the semi-final and finals will take place on September 18.
T20 Blast 2021 schedule
June 09, 2021
Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire – Canterbury
Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire – Emirates Old Trafford
Worcestershire Rapids vs Notts Outlaws – New Road
Somerset vs Essex Eagles – The Cooper Associates County Ground
June 10, 2021
Yorkshire Vikings vs Birmingham Bears – Emerald Headingley
Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes – Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Surrey – Lord’s
Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire – Sophia Gardens
June 11, 2021
Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks – Bristol County Ground
Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex – Canterbury
Durham vs Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Riverside
Essex Eagles vs Hampshire – The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Surrey – The Cooper Associates County Ground
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids – The County Ground, Northampton
Notts Outlaws vs Birmingham Bears – Trent Bridge
Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire – Upton steel County Ground
June 12, 2021
Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire – The 1st Central County Ground
June 13, 2021
Kent Spitfires vs Gloucestershire – Canterbury
Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning – New Road
Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles – Sophia Gardens
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Notts Outlaws – The County Ground Northampton
Derbyshire vs Birmingham Bears – The Incora County Ground
Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham – Upton steel County Ground
June 14, 2021
Surrey v Glamorgan – Kia Oval
June 15, 2021
Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes – Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Riverside
Middlesex vs Hampshire – Venue TBC
Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks – The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Kent Spitfires – The Cooper Associates County Ground
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears – The County Ground Northampton
Derbyshire v Lancashire Lightning (The Incora County Ground)
June 16, 2021
Worcestershire Rapids vs Yorkshire Vikings – New Road
Glamorgan vs Kent Spitfires – Sophia Gardens
Leicestershire Foxes vs Birmingham Bears – Upton steel County Ground
June 17, 2021
Durham vs Lancashire Lightning – Emirates Riverside
Surrey vs Sussex Sharks – Kia Oval
Middlesex vs Gloucestershire – Venue TBC
Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – The Incora County Ground
June 18, 2021
Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning – Edgbaston
Yorkshire Vikings vs Durham – Emerald Headingley
Surrey vs Hampshire – Kia Oval
Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – New Road
Glamorgan vs Middlesex – Sophia Gardens
Sussex Sharks vs Somerset – The 1st Central County Ground
Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire – The Cloudfm County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire – Trent Bridge
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Somerset vs Glamorgan – The Cooper Associates County Ground
June 20, 2021
Gloucestershire vs Hampshire – Bristol County Ground
Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles – Canterbury
Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire – Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Birmingham Bears – Emirates Riverside
Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Old Trafford
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes – The County Ground Northampton
June 21, 2021
Surrey vs Essex Eagles – Kia Oval
June 22, 2021
Gloucestershire vs Kent Spitfires – Bristol County Ground
Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan – The 1st Central County Ground
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Foxes – The Incora County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Worcestershire Rapids – Trent Bridge
June 23, 2021
Yorkshire Vikings vs Worcestershire Rapids – Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Emirates Riverside
Surrey vs Somerset – Kia Oval
June 24, 2021
Birmingham Bears vs Derbyshire – Edgbaston
Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan – Bristol County Ground
Middlesex vs Essex Eagles – Lord’s
June 25, 2021
Surrey vs Middlesex – Kia Oval
Worcestershire Rapids vs Durham – New Road
Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire – The 1st Central County Ground
Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires – The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Hampshire – The Cooper Associates County Ground
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning – The County Ground Northampton
Derbyshire vs Notts Outlaws – The Incora County Ground
Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Vikings – Upton steel County Ground
June 26, 2021
Birmingham Bears vs Durham – Edgbaston
Yorkshire Vikings vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Emerald Headingley
Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning – Trent Bridge
June 27, 2021
Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes – New Road
Middlesex vs Glamorgan – To be announced
Sussex Sharks vs Surrey – The 1st Central County Ground
June 28, 2021
Hampshire vs Middlesex Ageas Bowl
Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Canterbury
June 29, 2021
Glamorgan vs Surrey – Sophia Gardens
Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires – The 1st Central County Ground
Essex Eagles vs Somerset – The Cloudfm County Ground
Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Uptonsteel County Ground
June 30, 2021
Hampshire vs Surrey – Ageas Bowl
Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings – Edgbaston
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Durham – The County Ground Northampton
July 01, 2021
Gloucestershire vs Somerset – Bristol County Ground
Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire Rapids – Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks – Lord’s
Essex Eagles vs Glamorgan – The Cloudfm County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes – Trent Bridge
July 02, 2021
Hampshire vs Gloucestershire – Ageas Bowl
Kent Spitfires vs Surrey – Canterbury
Birmingham Bears vs Notts Outlaws – Edgbaston
Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning – Emerald Headingley
Durham vs Leicestershire Foxes – Emirates Riverside
Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks – Sophia Gardens
Somerset vs Middlesex – The Cooper Associates County Ground
Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Rapids – The Incora County Ground
July 09, 2021
Hampshire vs Somerset – Ageas Bowl
Gloucestershire vs Middlesex – Cheltenham
Lancashire Lightning vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Emirates Old Trafford
Durham vs Derbyshire – Emirates Riverside
Surrey vs Kent Spitfires – Kia Oval
Worcestershire Rapids vs Birmingham Bears – New Road
Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles – The 1st Central County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings – Trent Bridge
July 16, 2021
Hampshire vs Essex Eagles – Ageas Bowl – afternoon match
Hampshire vs Sussex Sharks – Ageas Bowl – evening match
Gloucestershire vs Surrey – Cheltenham
Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids – Edgbaston
Lancashire Lightning vs Durham – Emirates Old Trafford
Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires – Lord’s
Glamorgan vs Somerset – Sophia Gardens
Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire – The County Ground Northampton
Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws – Upton steel County Ground
July 17, 2021
Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Old Trafford
July 18, 2021
Hampshire vs Glamorgan – Ageas Bowl
Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks – Canterbury
Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Vikings – Chesterfield
Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Edgbaston
Essex Eagles vs Middlesex – The Cloudfm County Ground
Somerset vs Gloucestershire – The Cooper Associates County Ground
Notts Outlaws vs Durham – Trent Bridge
Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids – Upton steel County Ground
August 24 to August 27, 2021
Quarter-finals
September 18, 2021
Semi Finals and Final – Edgbaston