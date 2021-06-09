T20 Blast 2021: Squads, Telecast, Schedule

The T20 Blast 2021 will start in England on Wednesday. Lancashire, Derbyshire, Worcestershire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Essex, Kent and Hampshire will take the field on the first day.

England’s national team members, county cricketers and overseas players will take part in the T20 extravaganza.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who had to warm the benches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 due to a finger injury, will play his trade for Durham.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton and Dawid Malan will also add glitter to the already star-studded tournament.

Adam Milne, Chris Green, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and Finn Allen are some of the top overseas participants. The marquee event will miss the services of Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir and Australia’s Dan Christian.

While Amir and Rashid can be seen in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 in Abu Dhabi, Dan will have to miss the T20 Blast following his selection in the 29-man preliminary squad for the Australia tour of West Indies.

Squads

Middlesex

Max Holden, Stephen Eskinazi, Martin Andersson, Nick Gubbins, John Simpson (wk), James Harris, Tom Helm, Nathan Sowter, Steven Finn (C), Eoin Morgan, Joshua De Caires, Sam Robson, Luke Hollman, Mitchell Marsh, Paul Stirling, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Peter Handscomb, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Thilan Walallawita, Tim Murtagh, Toby Roland-Jones

Kent Spitfires

Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Zak Crawley, Oliver Robinson (wk), Jack Leaning, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Grant Stewart, Matt Milnes, Imran Qayyum, Fred Klaassen, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Darren Stevens, Miguel Cummins, Mohammad Amir, Nathan Gilcrhsit, Qais Ahmad, Tim Groenewald, Matthew Quinn, Harry Podmote, Heino Kuhn, Ollie Robinson, Sam Billings, Hamidullah Qadri

Somerset

Steven Davies (wk), Devon Conway, Will Smeed, Tom Abell (C), Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory, Tom Lammonby, Craig Overton, Roelof van der Merwe, Ollie Sale, Max Waller, Merchant de Lange, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Ned Leonard, Kasey Aldridge, Ben Green, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth, Sam Young, Tom Banton

Surrey

Will Jacks, Hashim Amla, Ben Foakes (wk), Rory Burns (C), Jamie Smith, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gus Atkinson, Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott, Nicholas Kimber, Matt Dunn, Kemar Roach, James Taylor, Jade Dernbach, Gareth Batty, Conor McKerr, Ollie Pope, Sam Curran, Nico Reifer, Ben Geddes, Laurie Evans, Jason Roy, Mark Stoneman, Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Amar Virdi,

Sussex Sharks

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wright (C), Calum Macleod, Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Ravi Bopara, Aaron Thomason, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Ben Brown, Henry Crocombe, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Tymal Mills.

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent (C), Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor, George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw

Hampshire

Tom Alsop, Sam Northeast, Lewis McManus (wk), James Fuller, Ian Holland, Scott Currie, Ajeet Dale, Brad Wheal, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Ryan Stevenson, Mohammad Abbas, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Felix Organ, Joe Weatherley, D’Arcy Short, James Vince (C)

Essex Eagles

Cameron Delport, Varun Chopra, Tom Westley (C), Daniel Lawrence, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater (WK), Paul Walter, Simon Harmer, Shane Snater, Aaron Beard, Feroze Khushi, Nick Browne, Sir Alastair Cook, Michael Pepper, William Buttleman, Adam Zampa, Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jack Plom, Sam Cook, Peter Siddle, Jamie Porter

Yorkshire Vikings

Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jonathan Tattersall (wk), Jordan Thompson, Matthew Fisher, Josh Sullivan, Jack Shutt, Duanne Olivier, Dominic Leech, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Adil Rashid, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Duke, Ben Birkhead, George Hill, Mathew Pillans, Josh Poysden, Dawid Malan, Gary Ballance, James Wharton, Matthew Revis, Tom Loten, David Willey, Matthew Waite, Steven Patterson (C)

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & wk), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, Kames Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy, Alex Horton

Durham

Alex Lees, Graham Clark, Jack Burnham, Michael Jones, Sean Dickson, Will Young, Alex Thomson, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Cameron Steel, Matt Salisbury, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick (C), Cameron Bancroft, David Bedingham, Stuart Poynter (WK), Brydon Carse, Liam Trevaskis, Mark Wood, Matty Potts, Ned Eckersley, Chris Rushworth, Jack Campbell, Oliver Gibson

Birmingham Bears

Adam Hose, Dom Sibley, Dan Mousley, Ed Pollock, Hanuma Vihari, Pieter Malan, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Alex Thomson, Chris Woakes, Jacob Bethell, Matthew Lamb, Tim Bresnan, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ethan Brookes, George Furrer, George Garrett, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Olly Stone, Ryan Sidebottom

Derbyshire Falcons

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, Alex Hughes (C), Leus du Plooy, Matthew Critchley, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Matt McKiernan, Brooke Guest (WK), Michael Cohen, Samuel Conners, Thomas Wood, Anuj Dal, Nils Priestley, Ben McDermott, Nick Hotslake

Lancashire Lightning

Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Owais Shah, Danny Lamb, Shreyas Iyer, Alex Davies (WK), Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (C), Josh Bohannon, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Liam Hurt, Finn Allen, Jos Buttler, George Balderson, George Lavelle, Edwin Moulton, George Burrows, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Jackson Bird, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood

Leicestershire Foxes

George Rhodes, Hassan Azad, Harry Dearden, Marcus Harris, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Aaron Lilley, Ben Mike, Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Harry Swindells (WK), Lewis Hill, Sam Bates, Alex Evans, Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Dieter Klein, Ed Barnes, Gavin Griffiths, Nathan Bowley, Will Davis

Northants Steelbacks

Richard Levi, Joshua Cobb (C), Adam Rossington(WK), Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson, Nathan Buck, Brandon Glover, Ben Curran, Charlie Thurston, Emilio Gay, Gareth Berg, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Curtley-Jack White, Graeme White, Simon Karrigon, Wayne Parnell

Notts Outlaws

Alex Hales, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores (wk), Daniel Christian, Steven Mullaney (C), Samit Patel, Luke Fletcher, Jake Ball, Zak Chappell, Tom Barber, Toby Pettman, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Liam Patterson-White, Harry Gurney, Dane Patterson, Brett Hutton, Haseeb Hameed, Sol Budinger, Ben Compton, Ben Slater, Dane Schadendorf, Peter Trego, Lyndon James, Joey Evison

Worcestershire Rapids

Daryl Mitchell, Jack Haynes, Joshua Dell, Mitchell Stanley, Riki Wessels, Ross Whiteley, Tom Fell, Brett D’Oliveira, Joe Leach (C), Moeen Ali, Alex Milton (WK), Ben Cox, Gareth Roderick, Adam Finch, Alzarri Joseph, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Pat Brown

Telecast

Fans can catch the live telecast of the league on Star Sports in India. Avid cricket lovers can also watch the matches in the Fan code app.

Schedule

The tournament will start from June 9 and end on September 18. The league stages will conclude on July 18, post which the counties will participate in The Hundred.

The quarter-finals of the first major T20 league in the world would be held from August 24 to 27. Whereas the semi-final and finals will take place on September 18.

T20 Blast 2021 schedule

June 09, 2021

Kent Spitfires vs Hampshire – Canterbury

Lancashire Lightning vs Derbyshire – Emirates Old Trafford

Worcestershire Rapids vs Notts Outlaws – New Road

Somerset vs Essex Eagles – The Cooper Associates County Ground

June 10, 2021

Yorkshire Vikings vs Birmingham Bears – Emerald Headingley

Lancashire Lightning vs Leicestershire Foxes – Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Surrey – Lord’s

Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire – Sophia Gardens

June 11, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Sharks – Bristol County Ground

Kent Spitfires vs Middlesex – Canterbury

Durham vs Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Riverside

Essex Eagles vs Hampshire – The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Surrey – The Cooper Associates County Ground

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Worcestershire Rapids – The County Ground, Northampton

Notts Outlaws vs Birmingham Bears – Trent Bridge

Leicestershire Foxes vs Derbyshire – Upton steel County Ground

June 12, 2021

Sussex Sharks vs Hampshire – The 1st Central County Ground

June 13, 2021

Kent Spitfires vs Gloucestershire – Canterbury

Worcestershire Rapids vs Lancashire Lightning – New Road

Glamorgan vs Essex Eagles – Sophia Gardens

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Notts Outlaws – The County Ground Northampton

Derbyshire vs Birmingham Bears – The Incora County Ground

Leicestershire Foxes vs Durham – Upton steel County Ground

June 14, 2021

Surrey v Glamorgan – Kia Oval

June 15, 2021

Yorkshire Vikings vs Leicestershire Foxes – Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Riverside

Middlesex vs Hampshire – Venue TBC

Essex Eagles vs Sussex Sharks – The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Kent Spitfires – The Cooper Associates County Ground

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Birmingham Bears – The County Ground Northampton

Derbyshire v Lancashire Lightning (The Incora County Ground)

June 16, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids vs Yorkshire Vikings – New Road

Glamorgan vs Kent Spitfires – Sophia Gardens

Leicestershire Foxes vs Birmingham Bears – Upton steel County Ground

June 17, 2021

Durham vs Lancashire Lightning – Emirates Riverside

Surrey vs Sussex Sharks – Kia Oval

Middlesex vs Gloucestershire – Venue TBC

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – The Incora County Ground

June 18, 2021

Birmingham Bears vs Lancashire Lightning – Edgbaston

Yorkshire Vikings vs Durham – Emerald Headingley

Surrey vs Hampshire – Kia Oval

Worcestershire Rapids vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – New Road

Glamorgan vs Middlesex – Sophia Gardens

Sussex Sharks vs Somerset – The 1st Central County Ground

Essex Eagles vs Gloucestershire – The Cloudfm County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Derbyshire – Trent Bridge

Saturday, June 19, 2021

Somerset vs Glamorgan – The Cooper Associates County Ground

June 20, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Hampshire – Bristol County Ground

Kent Spitfires vs Essex Eagles – Canterbury

Yorkshire Vikings vs Derbyshire – Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Birmingham Bears – Emirates Riverside

Lancashire Lightning vs Notts Outlaws – Emirates Old Trafford

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Leicestershire Foxes – The County Ground Northampton

June 21, 2021

Surrey vs Essex Eagles – Kia Oval

June 22, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Kent Spitfires – Bristol County Ground

Sussex Sharks vs Glamorgan – The 1st Central County Ground

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Foxes – The Incora County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Worcestershire Rapids – Trent Bridge

June 23, 2021

Yorkshire Vikings vs Worcestershire Rapids – Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Emirates Riverside

Surrey vs Somerset – Kia Oval

June 24, 2021

Birmingham Bears vs Derbyshire – Edgbaston

Gloucestershire vs Glamorgan – Bristol County Ground

Middlesex vs Essex Eagles – Lord’s

June 25, 2021

Surrey vs Middlesex – Kia Oval

Worcestershire Rapids vs Durham – New Road

Sussex Sharks vs Gloucestershire – The 1st Central County Ground

Essex Eagles vs Kent Spitfires – The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Hampshire – The Cooper Associates County Ground

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Lancashire Lightning – The County Ground Northampton

Derbyshire vs Notts Outlaws – The Incora County Ground

Leicestershire Foxes vs Yorkshire Vikings – Upton steel County Ground

June 26, 2021

Birmingham Bears vs Durham – Edgbaston

Yorkshire Vikings vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Emerald Headingley

Notts Outlaws vs Lancashire Lightning – Trent Bridge

June 27, 2021

Worcestershire Rapids vs Leicestershire Foxes – New Road

Middlesex vs Glamorgan – To be announced

Sussex Sharks vs Surrey – The 1st Central County Ground

June 28, 2021

Hampshire vs Middlesex Ageas Bowl

Kent Spitfires vs Somerset Canterbury

June 29, 2021

Glamorgan vs Surrey – Sophia Gardens

Sussex Sharks vs Kent Spitfires – The 1st Central County Ground

Essex Eagles vs Somerset – The Cloudfm County Ground

Leicestershire Foxes vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Uptonsteel County Ground

June 30, 2021

Hampshire vs Surrey – Ageas Bowl

Birmingham Bears vs Yorkshire Vikings – Edgbaston

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Durham – The County Ground Northampton

July 01, 2021

Gloucestershire vs Somerset – Bristol County Ground

Lancashire Lightning vs Worcestershire Rapids – Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Sussex Sharks – Lord’s

Essex Eagles vs Glamorgan – The Cloudfm County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes – Trent Bridge

July 02, 2021

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire – Ageas Bowl

Kent Spitfires vs Surrey – Canterbury

Birmingham Bears vs Notts Outlaws – Edgbaston

Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning – Emerald Headingley

Durham vs Leicestershire Foxes – Emirates Riverside

Glamorgan vs Sussex Sharks – Sophia Gardens

Somerset vs Middlesex – The Cooper Associates County Ground

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Rapids – The Incora County Ground

July 09, 2021

Hampshire vs Somerset – Ageas Bowl

Gloucestershire vs Middlesex – Cheltenham

Lancashire Lightning vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Emirates Old Trafford

Durham vs Derbyshire – Emirates Riverside

Surrey vs Kent Spitfires – Kia Oval

Worcestershire Rapids vs Birmingham Bears – New Road

Sussex Sharks vs Essex Eagles – The 1st Central County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Yorkshire Vikings – Trent Bridge

July 16, 2021

Hampshire vs Essex Eagles – Ageas Bowl – afternoon match

Hampshire vs Sussex Sharks – Ageas Bowl – evening match

Gloucestershire vs Surrey – Cheltenham

Birmingham Bears vs Worcestershire Rapids – Edgbaston

Lancashire Lightning vs Durham – Emirates Old Trafford

Middlesex vs Kent Spitfires – Lord’s

Glamorgan vs Somerset – Sophia Gardens

Northamptonshire Steelbacks vs Derbyshire – The County Ground Northampton

Leicestershire Foxes vs Notts Outlaws – Upton steel County Ground

July 17, 2021

Lancashire Lightning v Yorkshire Vikings – Emirates Old Trafford

July 18, 2021

Hampshire vs Glamorgan – Ageas Bowl

Kent Spitfires vs Sussex Sharks – Canterbury

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Vikings – Chesterfield

Birmingham Bears vs Northamptonshire Steelbacks – Edgbaston

Essex Eagles vs Middlesex – The Cloudfm County Ground

Somerset vs Gloucestershire – The Cooper Associates County Ground

Notts Outlaws vs Durham – Trent Bridge

Leicestershire Foxes vs Worcestershire Rapids – Upton steel County Ground

August 24 to August 27, 2021

Quarter-finals

September 18, 2021

Semi Finals and Final – Edgbaston