T20 Blast 2021: WATCH – Tom Banton hits sensational century in Somerset’s dominating win over Kent

England’s explosive batter Tom Banton once again impressed everyone with his blistering knock in the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. Banton astonished his fans with a staggering hundred to inspire Somerset to a remarkable 10-wicket triumph over Kent at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Monday.

Banton smashed eight fours and seven sixes en route to his phenomenal 51-ball 107 not out effort. The right-handed batsman dominated the Kent bowling attack and formed an unbeaten opening stand of 169 with New Zealand superstar Devon Conway. The pair chased down the target of 169 runs with 26 balls to spare.

Watch the moment when Banton reached the triple-figure mark:

Conway also reached his half-century, giving a glimpse of a brilliant summer he is having with the willow. South Africa born Kiwi cricketer scored 51 off 44 deliveries, including six fours and a winning run as well. The official Twitter handle of Vitality Blast shared the highlights of Conway’s outstanding knock.

Here is the video:

👏 Devon Conway appreciation post 👏 His brilliant summer continues with a first 5️⃣0️⃣ for @SomersetCCC#Blast21 pic.twitter.com/iBFFTO7kQk — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 29, 2021

Earlier, Somerset won the toss and asked Kent to bat first. The Daniel Bell-Drummond captained side looked like getting a big total as at one stage; they were pretty comfortable with 125/2. However, they slipped from 125/2 to 168/8 in the last 5.2 overs, courtesy of Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory‘s 4-wicket haul for 27.

Kent opener Zak Crawley top-scored with 21-ball 39, adding 53 runs inside the powerplay with Daniel. But, their effort was outshined by Banton and Conway, who went on to add 73 runs inside the powerplay.

After the memorable victory, Somerset are now tied with Sussex on 10 points but placed fifth due to a poorer run-rate. On the other hand, Kent have remained firm in second place.

Brief Scores: Kent 168/8 in 20 overs (Zak Crawley 39; Lewis Gregory 4/27) lost to Somerset 169/0 in 15.4 overs (Tom Banton 107*, Devon Conway 51*) by 10 wickets.