Twitter Reaction: Devon Conway creates batting record in his maiden Test at Lord’s

New Zealand debutant Devon Conway scored an unbeaten century on Day 1 of the first Test against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, leading the visitors to 246/3 at stumps.

After opting to bat first, the Blackcaps lost opener Tom Latham (23) in the opening session, while captain Kane Williamson (13) and Ross Taylor (14) fell cheaply after lunch as Conway (136 not out) took the charge.

Conway and Henry Nicholls (46 not out) added a patient 132-run stand for the fourth wicket to set up a platform the remaining batters on day two.

Conway, who earned a spot on the famous Lord’s honours boards with his maiden century, created a new record for the highest score on Test debut at the ground, surpassing former India skipper Sourav Ganguly’s 131 in 1996.

“The job’s not done, but I’m very happy,” Conway told Sky Sports after the match. “I had a conversation with Kane a couple of days ago and asked him what it feels like to go on that honours board.”

“The first thing he said to me was, ‘Now you’re on it, boy’.

“Just getting a test debut and the chance to play at this level was not something I’d thought about – very special feeling,” he added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Waking up this morning and seeing Devon Conway went on to score a century on his Test debut at Lord’s last night! Bravo! 👏🏼 #ENGvNZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) June 2, 2021

💯 Welcome to the Honours Boards, Devon Conway ✍️ 👏 A sublime innings from the @BLACKCAPS opener, who becomes the sixth player to hit a Test century on debut at Lord's.#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/v5TvmEEU8i — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) June 2, 2021

I told you Devon Conway could play 😉 #ENGvNZ — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 2, 2021

How did we miss Devon Conway !!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 2, 2021

Devon Conway – First player to score a century at Lord's on the very first day of Test career. #ENGvNZ — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) June 2, 2021

Debutant opener Devin Conway validates decision to play his ahead of Blundell and Young with sparkling century. New Zealand have turned the match back in their favour with his effort. England need some quick wickets to restore parity — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 2, 2021

Devon Conway walking off with the highest score on Test debut at the @HomeOfCricket and highest score by a BLACKCAP on Test debut overseas #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/vShZu99mgz — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 2, 2021

Devon Conway is the 12th South African-born player to make a century on his Test debut.

6 of these are for South Africa and 6 for other countries (Eng 4, Aus 1, NZ 1). — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) June 2, 2021

Oldest NZ players to make test debut at Lord's

29 Devon Conway 2021

28 Evan Gray 1983

28 Aaron Redmond 2008#ENGvNZ — Francis Payne (@FPayne100) June 2, 2021

That is the way to grab your opportunity! Great knock 💯 #devonconway #ENGvNZ https://t.co/6wR2qlR9d8 — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 2, 2021

The last 3 men to score a ton at Lord's on debut were all born in Johannesburg but none of them played for South Africa: 111*: Devon Conway NZ v Eng 2021

126*: Matt Prior Eng v WI 2007

112: Andrew Strauss Eng v NZ 2004#EngvNZ #bbccricket @bbctms — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) June 2, 2021