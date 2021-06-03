Twitter Reaction: Devon Conway creates batting record in his maiden Test at Lord’s

  • Devon Conway smashed a ton on Day 1 of the first Test against England.

  • Sourav Ganguly was the last visiting player to score a debut hundred at Lord's.

Devon Conway (Pic Source: Twitter)
New Zealand debutant Devon Conway scored an unbeaten century on Day 1 of the first Test against England at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, leading the visitors to 246/3 at stumps.

After opting to bat first, the Blackcaps lost opener Tom Latham (23) in the opening session, while captain Kane Williamson (13) and Ross Taylor (14) fell cheaply after lunch as Conway (136 not out) took the charge.

Conway and Henry Nicholls (46 not out) added a patient 132-run stand for the fourth wicket to set up a platform the remaining batters on day two.

Conway, who earned a spot on the famous Lord’s honours boards with his maiden century, created a new record for the highest score on Test debut at the ground, surpassing former India skipper Sourav Ganguly’s 131 in 1996.

“The job’s not done, but I’m very happy,” Conway told Sky Sports after the match. “I had a conversation with Kane a couple of days ago and asked him what it feels like to go on that honours board.”

“The first thing he said to me was, ‘Now you’re on it, boy’.

“Just getting a test debut and the chance to play at this level was not something I’d thought about – very special feeling,” he added.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

