Twitter reactions: Chris Woakes, Joe Root star in England’s 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

England all-rounder Chris Woakes produced an impeccable performance against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday and returned with outstanding bowling figures of 10-5-18-4 to restrict the visitors at 185.

Woakes picked up his first scalp of the match when he removed Pathum Nissanka for just 5. The Sri Lankan opener batsman batsman pulled a short delivery straight to Moeen Ali at short mid-wicket. In the process, Woakes became the sixth and the fastest England player to complete 150 wickets in ODI cricket.

Joe Root, in his 150th ODI, then scored an unbeaten 79 as England cantered home with more than 15 overs to spare after a brief wobble. Root batted serenely, hitting just 4 fours in his 87-ball knock whereas Sam Curran (9 not out) struck the winning runs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 185 in 42.3 overs (Kusal Perera 73; Chris Woakes 4/18) lost to England 189-5 in 34.5 overs (Joe Root 79*; Dushmantha Chameera 3/50) by five wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Joe Root needs to bat 3 for England at the World T20. There are no two ways about it. — Srinath (@srinathb) June 29, 2021

Good day for sports lovers in England. Three matches of different sports being played at the same time. England vs Germany football at Wembley, England vs Sri Lanka cricket at Chester-Le-Street and Roger Federer in action at Wimbledon. All with the crowd. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 29, 2021

A spell that included 3 wicket maidens 😮 Take a bow, Christopher Woakes 🔥#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/utRW3J2Ve5 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) June 29, 2021

Brilliant display of batting by Joe Root under pressure, he's been prolific One Day batsman over the years. A gritty half century in his 150th ODI. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2021

Fastest to 6,000 ODI runs (by innings): 123 Hashim Amla 🇿🇦

136 Virat Kohli 🇮🇳

139 Kane Williamson 🇳🇿

141 Sir Vivian Richards 🏝️ & Joe Root 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

147 Sourav Ganguly 🇮🇳 & AB de Villiers 🇿🇦 Root becomes the 2nd batsman to score 6,000+ ODI runs for England (Eoin Morgan) #ENGvSL — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) June 29, 2021

Joe Root 79* (87)

Chris Woakes 4/18 (10) Man of the Match : Chris Woakes#ENGvSL — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) June 29, 2021

Only the 2nd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 bowler to bowl 5⃣ maidens in an ODI in the 21st century 😍 Entering economy mode is as easy for @ChrisWoakes as pushing a button 😌#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/NOPaDklKDF — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) June 30, 2021