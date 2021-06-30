Twitter reactions: Chris Woakes, Joe Root star in England’s 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka

  • England beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the first ODI of 3-match series.

  • Chris Woakes conceded just 18 runs in his 10 overs with 5 maidens and picked up 4 wickets.

Chris Woakes (Pic Source: Twitter)
England all-rounder Chris Woakes produced an impeccable performance against Sri Lanka in Chester-le-Street on Tuesday and returned with outstanding bowling figures of 10-5-18-4 to restrict the visitors at 185.

Woakes picked up his first scalp of the match when he removed Pathum Nissanka for just 5. The Sri Lankan opener batsman batsman pulled a short delivery straight to Moeen Ali at short mid-wicket. In the process, Woakes became the sixth and the fastest England player to complete 150 wickets in ODI cricket.

Joe Root, in his 150th ODI, then scored an unbeaten 79 as England cantered home with more than 15 overs to spare after a brief wobble. Root batted serenely, hitting just 4 fours in his 87-ball knock whereas Sam Curran (9 not out) struck the winning runs.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 185 in 42.3 overs (Kusal Perera 73; Chris Woakes 4/18) lost to England 189-5 in 34.5 overs (Joe Root 79*; Dushmantha Chameera 3/50) by five wickets.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

