Twitter Reactions: Clinical England whitewash Sri Lanka in three-match T20I series

  • England beat Sri Lanka by 89 runs in the third T20I.

  • England, who won the series opener by 8 wickets and the second game by 5 wickets, clinched the series 3-0.

England wins the Vitality IT20 series against Sri Lanka (Pic Source: Twitter)
England won the third and final T20 international against Sri Lanka by 89 runs to complete a 3-0 clean sweep at the Southampton’s Hampshire Bowl.

The Eoin Morgan-led side ticked all the boxes and rode on outstanding performances from Dawid Malan and David Willey to register their fourth biggest win in terms of runs in the shortest format of the game.

While chasing 181, Kusal Perera & Co. were bowled out for a paltry 91 in 18.5 overs with Willey grabbing 3 wickets while Sam Curran picked 2 scalps.

Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone and Moeen Ali also contributed with a wicket each.

Both the team will now face each other in a three-match ODI series, starting from Tuesday (June 29).

“Opening is the place, breaking into this team is tough enough and I’m just happy to fill in the spot,” Malan said after being named as the ‘Player of the Match’.

Malan came into the English squad after a bit of criticism as he had a string of low scores in the last seven T20Is. Therefore, he wanted to prove a point to his critics with a knock like this.

“Just to break into this team is tough enough, happy to fill in… I like proving a point, so I like to show people who seem to have their opinions. I’d like to play all three formats but that’s above my pay-cheque,” the No. 1 ranked T20I batsman added.

Brief scores: England 180-6 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 76, Jonny Bairstow 51; Dushmantha Chameera 4/17) beat Sri Lanka 91 in 18.5 overs (Binura Fernando 20; David Willey 3/27, Sam Curran 2/14) by 89 runs.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

