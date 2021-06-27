Twitter reactions: Evin Lewis powers West Indies to a dominating victory over South Africa in 1st T20I

After losing badly in the Test series against South Africa, West Indies started the T20I leg on a high note, defeating the visitors in the five-match opening fixture by eight wickets on Saturday.

The hosts chased down the target of 161 with ease, thanks to the blistering knock from opening batsman Evin Lewis. The left-handed stroke maker scored 71 runs foff just 35 deliveries. Lewis smashed 4 fours and seven sixes during his match-winning performance.

Experienced campaigners Chris Gayle and Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 32 and 23, respectively, taking their side over the finish line with five overs to spare. Andre Fletcher also contributed with crucial 30 off 19 and formed a major opening partnership of 85 runs with Lewis before meeting a run-out.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the least expensive bowler for the Proteas. He conceded 27 runs from 4 overs and picked up the prized scalp of Lewis.

Earlier, the visitors posted 160/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen was the only highlight in South Africa’s innings. He made an unbeaten 56 from 38 deliveries with the help of six boundaries, including two maximums.

Apart from Van der Dussen, opener Quinton de Kock contributed with important 37 runs off 24 balls.

For the Windies, Fabian Allen was the most impressive bowler. He conceded just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up two wickets. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo also bagged a couple of scalps.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 160/6 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 60, Quinton de Kock 37; Fabian Allen 2/18, Dwayne Bravo 2/30) defeated by West Indies: 161/2 in 15 overs (Evin Lewis 71, Chris Gayle 32 not out, Andre Russell 23 not out; Tabraiz Shamsi 1/27).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

WI WIN by 8️⃣ Wickets! 🔥🔥 The 1st of the CG Insurance T20I Series goes to the #MenInMaroon 🌴🏏#WIvSA #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/KDqYlP3mG6 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 26, 2021

⛔️ RESULT | @windiescricket WIN BY 8 WICKETS A @windiescricket batting exhibition saw them claim the first T20I by 8 wickets as it took them 15 overs to chase down a target of 161 after restricting the #Proteas to 160.#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/V2W0z8HzqL — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 26, 2021

West Indies take a 1-0 lead with 4 T20I matches to go in the series. Evin Lewis batting power and middle/death overs bowling ushered success for WI. Expect South Africa to regroup and bounce back tomorrow!!!! — Daren Ganga (@DarenGanga) June 26, 2021

West Indies chased 161 in 15 overs v SA: that's a statement of intent. The six hitting ability came to the fore: hit 15 sixes compared to 5 by SA. WI has one of the most destructive batting line-ups in world cricket. Makes them one of the favourites in T20 WC this year #WIvSA — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 27, 2021

7 or 7+ sixses in T20I Innings most times. 5 – EVIN LEWIS 🏝️ ***

5 – Chris Gayle 🏝️

5 – Colin Munro 🇳🇿

4 – Eoin Morgan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

3 – Mohommad Nabi 🇦🇫#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/m48JhEyyB9 — Thurunu Jayasiri (@ThurunuJ) June 27, 2021

Evin Lewis and Fletcher treating Rabada and co. like net bowlers. Six sixes and we are inside the fifth over.

Some start this to the chase!!!#WIvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 26, 2021

That trademark ™️ @fabianallen_338 smile says it all 😁Windies take game 1 behind strong performances from Fabian Allen and Evin Lewis. pic.twitter.com/3rZvheeqPC — GGSM Sports (@GgsmSports) June 26, 2021

Scintillating fifty for Evin Lewis! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 26, 2021

Evin Lewis is smashing it 💥 — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) June 26, 2021

What a knock from Evin Lewis, fifty from just 22 balls including 4 fours and 5 sixes while chasing 161 runs – West Indies 81 for no loss after 7 overs in the run chase. The fire power of T20 batting from West Indies. #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/46mA48wFts — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 26, 2021

Most Sixes For West Indies In T20Is: Chris Gayle – 109

Kieron Pollard – 85

Evin Lewis – 84

Marlon Samuels – 69

Lendl Simmons – 55

Dwayne Bravo – 50#WIvSA — Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@7jaiswalshivam) June 27, 2021

Evin Lewis man, one heck of a batter. Can destroy the opposition single-handedly. Another Gayle in the making. #WIvSA — Jay (@bhavsarJ2_0) June 26, 2021