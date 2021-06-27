Twitter reactions: Evin Lewis powers West Indies to a dominating victory over South Africa in 1st T20I

Posted On / /
  • West Indies crushed South Africa in the first T20I by eight wickets.

  • Evin Lewis played a blistering knock of 71 runs off 35 balls.

WI beat SA by 8 wickets in 1st T20I (Image Source: Twitter)
After losing badly in the Test series against South Africa, West Indies started the T20I leg on a high note, defeating the visitors in the five-match opening fixture by eight wickets on Saturday.

The hosts chased down the target of 161 with ease, thanks to the blistering knock from opening batsman Evin Lewis. The left-handed stroke maker scored 71 runs foff just 35 deliveries. Lewis smashed 4 fours and seven sixes during his match-winning performance.

Experienced campaigners Chris Gayle and Andre Russell remained unbeaten on 32 and 23, respectively, taking their side over the finish line with five overs to spare. Andre Fletcher also contributed with crucial 30 off 19 and formed a major opening partnership of 85 runs with Lewis before meeting a run-out.

Tabraiz Shamsi was the least expensive bowler for the Proteas. He conceded 27 runs from 4 overs and picked up the prized scalp of Lewis.

Earlier, the visitors posted 160/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen was the only highlight in South Africa’s innings. He made an unbeaten 56 from 38 deliveries with the help of six boundaries, including two maximums.

Apart from Van der Dussen, opener Quinton de Kock contributed with important 37 runs off 24 balls.

For the Windies, Fabian Allen was the most impressive bowler. He conceded just 18 runs in his quota of 4 overs and picked up two wickets. All-rounder Dwayne Bravo also bagged a couple of scalps.

Brief Scores:

South Africa: 160/6 in 20 overs (Rassie van der Dussen 60, Quinton de Kock 37; Fabian Allen 2/18, Dwayne Bravo 2/30) defeated by West Indies: 161/2 in 15 overs (Evin Lewis 71, Chris Gayle 32 not out, Andre Russell 23 not out; Tabraiz Shamsi 1/27).

Here is how Twitter reacted:

