Twitter reactions: George Linde, Kagiso Rabada shine as South Africa pip West Indies in 2nd T20I

South Africa made a comeback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies after winning the second game by 16 runs at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday. So now, the series is levelled at 1-1.

Chasing 167 to win, the hosts could only manage to score 150/9, thanks to the outstanding bowling by George Linde, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi. Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi and the orthodox bowler Linde frustrated the home team in the middle of the innings by taking the momentum out of their chase.

Shamsi conceded only 16 runs in his quota of 4 overs and bagged the prized scalp of West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard (1). Similarly, Linde gave away only 19 runs in his 4 overs and picked up the important wickets of Nicholas Pooran (9) and Andre Russell (5).

On the other hand, Rabada dismissed the likes of Andre Fletcher (35), Chris Gayle (8), and Dwayne Bravo (9).

Although, Fabian Allen did raise some hopes for the Windies by playing a quickfire knock of 34 runs from 12 deliveries, including five sixes. In the final over, bowled by Lungi Ngidi, the Pollard and Co. needed 36 runs to win the contest.

Allen did his best by smashing maximums off the first two balls. Afterwards, Ngidi bowled a dot ball, but then he delivered a wide which kept faint chances alive for Windies. Allen then hit another six and gave hints of a superb finish, but he was trapped lbw next ball, and South Africa eventually won the thrilling contest.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma (46) and Reeza Hendricks (42) played valuable knocks to help the Proteas post 166/7 on the scoreboard. Kevin Sinclair (2/23) and Obed McCoy (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Maroon.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Well played SA, excellent come back to level the T20i series 1-1. Shamsi and Linde strangulation made it too big an equation for WI in the run chase. — Daren Ganga (@DarenGanga) June 27, 2021

South Africa see out a tense final over to beat the West Indies by 16 runs and tie up the T20I series! George Linde's 2/19 sees him win player of the match 👏#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/i7iOHrX2yC — ICC (@ICC) June 27, 2021

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 16 runs Spin twins George Linde (2/19) and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/16) strangled the @windiescricket middle-order to set the #Proteas up to level the series 1-1#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/l0pE5UwCIR — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 27, 2021

He came in and unleashed his career best score of 34 (30 of those runs came from 6️⃣'s)! 🔥🔥 Well done @FabianAllen338 👏🏽#WIvSA #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/d1efGatFHV — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 27, 2021

Lowest T20I score with at least 5 sixes:-

34 – Fabian Allen v SA, today

38 – Kieron Pollard v SL, 2021

39 – Tim Seifert v ENG, 2019

40 – Albie Morkel v NZ, 2010

40* – Ziaur Rahman v IRE, 2012

40* – Andre Russell v SL, 2020 Top-2 lowest are both by West Indies in 2021.#WIvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 27, 2021

Yesterday, Linde: 2-0-24-0

Today, Linde: 4-0-19-2

A great turn-around within 24 hours, taking the wickets of Pooran and Russell – dream spell. #WIvSA — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 27, 2021

George Linde's 2/19 and Kagiso Rabada's 3/37 led the Proteas to a 16-run victory against the West Indies to level the series. Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored with 46. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) June 27, 2021

South Africa beat West Indies by 16 runs, defending 166 runs against the mighty batting lineup of – Lewis, Fletcher, Gayle, Pooran, Pollard, Russell, DJ Bravo, Holder & Fabian Allen. George Linde and Rabada with the ball – 2/19 & 3/37 respectively, helped SA level the series 1-1. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 28, 2021

Terrific spell from George Linde. Two for 19 is great going in a T20, at any level.

Solid cricketer, providing value across formats.#WIvsSA — Squinting Quarantino (@whamzam17) June 27, 2021