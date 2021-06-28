Twitter reactions: George Linde, Kagiso Rabada shine as South Africa pip West Indies in 2nd T20I

  • South Africa defeated West Indies by 16 runs in the second T20I on Sunday.

  • George Linde was named 'Player of the Match' for his spectacular bowling.

George Linde, Kagiso Rabada (Image Source: Twitter)
South Africa made a comeback in the ongoing five-match T20I series against West Indies after winning the second game by 16 runs at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada on Sunday. So now, the series is levelled at 1-1.

Chasing 167 to win, the hosts could only manage to score 150/9, thanks to the outstanding bowling by George Linde, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi. Left-arm wrist spinner Shamsi and the orthodox bowler Linde frustrated the home team in the middle of the innings by taking the momentum out of their chase.

Shamsi conceded only 16 runs in his quota of 4 overs and bagged the prized scalp of West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard (1). Similarly, Linde gave away only 19 runs in his 4 overs and picked up the important wickets of Nicholas Pooran (9) and Andre Russell (5).

On the other hand, Rabada dismissed the likes of Andre Fletcher (35), Chris Gayle (8), and Dwayne Bravo (9).

Although, Fabian Allen did raise some hopes for the Windies by playing a quickfire knock of 34 runs from 12 deliveries, including five sixes. In the final over, bowled by Lungi Ngidi, the Pollard and Co. needed 36 runs to win the contest.

Allen did his best by smashing maximums off the first two balls. Afterwards, Ngidi bowled a dot ball, but then he delivered a wide which kept faint chances alive for Windies. Allen then hit another six and gave hints of a superb finish, but he was trapped lbw next ball, and South Africa eventually won the thrilling contest.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma (46) and Reeza Hendricks (42) played valuable knocks to help the Proteas post 166/7 on the scoreboard. Kevin Sinclair (2/23) and Obed McCoy (3/25) were the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Maroon.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

