Twitter reactions: Kagiso Rabada’s fifer, Quinton de Kock’s ton help South Africa beat West Indies in 1st Test

  • South Africa defeated West Indies in the first Test at St Lucia.

  • Quinton de Kock was named 'Player of the Match' for his superb century.

Kagiso Rabada, Quinton de Kock (Image Source: Twitter)
Riding on spectacular performances by pacers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and a quickfire 141 from Quinton de Kock, South Africa steamrolled West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

After being asked to follow on, the hosts were bundled out for 162 in reply to South Africa’s 322, to lose the contest by an innings and 63 runs. Notably, the Windies were bowled out for 97 runs only in their first innings.

Rabada picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings for just 34 runs from 20 overs, including nine maidens. The right-arm pacer dismissed the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite (7), Kieran Powell (14), Jermaine Blackwood (13), Joshua da Silva (9), and Rahkeem Cornwall (0).

Apart from Rabada, speedster Anrich Nortje bagged three scalps, while Keshav Maharaj earned a couple.

Earlier, Ngidi showed his ‘A-Game’ in the first innings, taking a fifer for 19 runs in 13.5 overs with seven maidens. Nortje also shined with the ball and took four wickets to pack Windies first innings on 97. In response, the visitors posted 322 on the scoreboard, courtesy of De Kock’s scintillating unbeaten 141 off 170 balls and Aiden Markram‘s 60 from 110 deliveries.

After the epic win, the Proteas captain Dean Elgar revealed that he had asked his teammates to buckle up and score hundreds and pick five wickets.

“It was a collective effort by the side. There has been a lot of planning, and there was a massive effort from us. I had asked the guys to score big hundreds and to take five wickets, and we had three of those accolades in this match,” said Elgar at the post-match presentation.

Elgar further heaped praises on Rabada, Ngidi, De Kock, and Nortje to show dominance in the game and step up when the team needed them the most.

“Lungi was brilliant; he executed the basics to a T. Quinny showed the world-class cricketer that he is, and KG tries his backside off, great to reap his reports today. Anrich is a massive trump card, a bit shorter, so skiddier, and at 140+ kph. A great balance that we have at the moment” added Elgar.

