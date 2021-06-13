Twitter reactions: Kagiso Rabada’s fifer, Quinton de Kock’s ton help South Africa beat West Indies in 1st Test

Riding on spectacular performances by pacers Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and a quickfire 141 from Quinton de Kock, South Africa steamrolled West Indies by an innings and 63 runs in the first Test at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia.

After being asked to follow on, the hosts were bundled out for 162 in reply to South Africa’s 322, to lose the contest by an innings and 63 runs. Notably, the Windies were bowled out for 97 runs only in their first innings.

Rabada picked up a five-wicket haul in the second innings for just 34 runs from 20 overs, including nine maidens. The right-arm pacer dismissed the likes of Kraigg Brathwaite (7), Kieran Powell (14), Jermaine Blackwood (13), Joshua da Silva (9), and Rahkeem Cornwall (0).

Apart from Rabada, speedster Anrich Nortje bagged three scalps, while Keshav Maharaj earned a couple.

Earlier, Ngidi showed his ‘A-Game’ in the first innings, taking a fifer for 19 runs in 13.5 overs with seven maidens. Nortje also shined with the ball and took four wickets to pack Windies first innings on 97. In response, the visitors posted 322 on the scoreboard, courtesy of De Kock’s scintillating unbeaten 141 off 170 balls and Aiden Markram‘s 60 from 110 deliveries.

After the epic win, the Proteas captain Dean Elgar revealed that he had asked his teammates to buckle up and score hundreds and pick five wickets.

“It was a collective effort by the side. There has been a lot of planning, and there was a massive effort from us. I had asked the guys to score big hundreds and to take five wickets, and we had three of those accolades in this match,” said Elgar at the post-match presentation.

Elgar further heaped praises on Rabada, Ngidi, De Kock, and Nortje to show dominance in the game and step up when the team needed them the most.

“Lungi was brilliant; he executed the basics to a T. Quinny showed the world-class cricketer that he is, and KG tries his backside off, great to reap his reports today. Anrich is a massive trump card, a bit shorter, so skiddier, and at 140+ kph. A great balance that we have at the moment” added Elgar.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

259 runs (97 & 162) is the second-lowest match aggregate for West Indies in a home Test where they were bowled out twice after 218 runs (167 & 51) vs Australia in Port of Spain in 1999. Absolute thrashing.#WIvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 12, 2021

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY AN INNINGS AND 63 RUNS A clinical performance by the #Proteas sees them wrap up the first Test match on Day 3 at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/8IWL6tDvfW — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 12, 2021

South Africa seal a dominant win! West Indies are bowled out for 162 in their second innings, and the visitors win by an innings and 63 runs 🔥#WTC21 | #WIvSA | https://t.co/tGcGs8Ztp3 pic.twitter.com/3XC4CRIym1 — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2021

South Africa defeats West Indies by an innings and 63 runs. What a match for the South African pacers, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje were outstanding which led to the finish of the Test match in just 3 days. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 12, 2021

Most sixes in a Test innings against West Indies in West Indies:- 7 – Quinton de Kock🇿🇦 today

6 – Shahid Afridi🇵🇰 in 2005

6 – MS Dhoni🇮🇳 in 2006

6 – AB de Villiers🇿🇦 in 2010#WIvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 11, 2021

Kagiso Rabada had taken a 5 – fer after 3 years. He had taken his last 5 – fer in March , 2018. pic.twitter.com/iT4LgrizIU — Sounak Manna (@SounakManna7) June 13, 2021

That's a bloody good innings by Quinton de Kock… worked hard to get to 50 and has been superb in this 9th wicket partnership with Nortje. First Test 100 in 11 games, and the 6th of his career. — stuart hess (@shockerhess) June 11, 2021

When Kagiso Rabada is bowling well SA wins tests so this 5-fer means a lot, hopefully he’s finally back to his best. 🙏🏾 #WIvSA — Thabiso WaseSkomplazi (@Snecinho) June 12, 2021