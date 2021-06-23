Twitter Reactions: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand clinches the maiden ICC World Test Championship

New Zealand defeated India in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final to win the coveted trophy. The pair of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor guided their side to chase down the target of 139 runs with eight wickets in hand.

While Williamson reached his half-century (52 no), Taylor remained unbeaten on 47 runs. For India, only Ravichandran Ashwin managed to pick the wickets. Ashwin dismissed both the openers Tom Latham (9) and Devon Conway (19) to finish the WTC 2019-21 cycle as the highest wicket-taker.

Earlier, on the final day, New Zealand bowlers displayed wonderful bowling to bundle out India in their second innings for 170 runs. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara couldn’t contribute enough with the bat and failed to cross the score of 20 runs. While Kohli made 13, Pujara and Rahane were dismissed at 15.

The Kiwi bowling attack led by Tim Southee dominated the proceedings. Southee bagged a four-wicket haul for 48 runs in 19 overs, including 4 maidens. Similarly, Trent Boult claimed three scalps. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who picked up a fifer in the first innings, dismissed two Indian batters, and Neil Wagner earned the remaining one scalp.

Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer for India in their second innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman made 41 runs off 88 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job.

Indian batsman will rue not playing to potential in 2nd inngs,but India can be proud of the way they played the WTC cycle #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/rQdVosk2g3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 23, 2021

The Mace is yours, @BLACKCAPS 🏏 We are so incredibly proud. An unforgettable moment! #WTCFinal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pkJ3Nz3pot — Auckland Cricket (@aucklandcricket) June 23, 2021

Congratulations NEW ZEALAND winning the test championship final .Absolutely top class effort from team India from last 2 years and being in the final . 👍👍👍@BLACKCAPS @BCCI 🙌🏻🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 23, 2021

Missed being 50-over champions 2 years ago in the same country, but winning the inaugural World test Championship in style, many congratulations @BLACKCAPS , absolutely worthy champions. Happy for Kane Williamson and @RossLTaylor #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/TNnkLvaMsO — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 23, 2021

New Zealand

Longest wait by any side to win a Test match

Shortest wait by any side to win a World Test Championship @BLACKCAPS #WTCFinal #INDvsNZ — Swamp (@sirswampthing) June 23, 2021

How fitting that Williamson and Taylor are the ones who steer NZ to victory. These two sides have given us such a brilliant, high quality final. Huge congratulations to the @BLACKCAPS & everyone who has been part of their incredible journey to the top. 🙌🏻 #WTCFinal #INDvNZ — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) June 23, 2021

I am sure the Indian fans feel absolutely no grief in seeing the @BLACKCAPS win this. After the heartbreak of 19, fitting for Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor to see them through. Test cricket for the win 👏👍 #WTCFinal — Stay Home – Stay Safe – Get Vaccinated 🙏 (@hemangkbadani) June 23, 2021





If Test cricket is indeed a metaphor for life, then the first-ever #WTC champions represent minimalist living. They make the most of what they have. They make the most of what's given to them & they make sure that everyone watching makes the most of what they’ve spent #WTCFinal — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 23, 2021

In men's senior cricket, New Zealand won two ICC tournament finals. Both against India.

2000 CT (KnockOut) – India's first ICC tournament after Sourav Ganguly became captain.

2021 WTC – India's first ICC tournament after Sourav Ganguly became BCCI President#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 23, 2021

Massive congratulations to New Zealand. What a match! 🏏 — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) June 23, 2021

Well played and many congratulations @BLACKCAPS — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 23, 2021

Ross Taylor brings out the slog sweep to finish it! — Michael Wagener (@Mykuhl) June 23, 2021

“Nice guys do finish first sometimes” @Sdoull . Absolutely right. Well done @BLACKCAPS well deserved. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 23, 2021

Ross Taylor started his first class the year New Zealand domestic players went on strike from jobs they didn't have. He is an amateur who became a pro. So did his team. 26 years for a Test win, 39 years for a series win, and 81 years for this. From amateurs to champions. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 23, 2021

After 2425 Tests, NZ are crowned as the first World Test Championship winners! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 23, 2021

This is the first time, New Zealand has won three consecutive Test matches against India.

They won at Wellington (by 10 wkts) & Christchurch (by 7 wkts) in Feb/Mar 2020 and now by 8 wkts at Southampton.#INDvNZ #INDvsNZ#WTC2021Final #WTCFinal #WTC21 #WTCFinal2021#WTC21final — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) June 23, 2021

India men’s team in ICC events since the 2013 Champions Trophy win: 2014 WT20 – Runners-up

2015 ODI WC – Semis

2016 WT20 – Semis

2017 CT – Runners-up

2019 ODI WC – Semis

2019-21 WTC – Runners-up#WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 23, 2021

New Zealand won the first ever World Test Championship, beating India by 8 wickets in the final – lead by their inspiration leader Kane Williamson followed by Taylor, Jamieson, Southee, Conway and everyone in the side. #INDvNZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 23, 2021

Kane Williamson ends with 101 for once out in the World Test Championship final, in a match in which no one else made more than 68 runs. Given how hard batting was in this match, and the stakes, that’s a brilliant, defining performance. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) June 23, 2021