Twitter Reactions: Kane Williamson-led New Zealand clinches the maiden ICC World Test Championship

  • New Zealand won the inaugral World Test Championship.

  • New Zealand defeated India in the WTC final by eight wickets.

New Zealand beat India in WTC final (Image Source: Twitter)
New Zealand defeated India in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final to win the coveted trophy. The pair of Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor guided their side to chase down the target of 139 runs with eight wickets in hand.

While Williamson reached his half-century (52 no), Taylor remained unbeaten on 47 runs. For India, only Ravichandran Ashwin managed to pick the wickets. Ashwin dismissed both the openers Tom Latham (9) and Devon Conway (19) to finish the WTC 2019-21 cycle as the highest wicket-taker.

Earlier, on the final day, New Zealand bowlers displayed wonderful bowling to bundle out India in their second innings for 170 runs. The likes of Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara couldn’t contribute enough with the bat and failed to cross the score of 20 runs. While Kohli made 13, Pujara and Rahane were dismissed at 15.

The Kiwi bowling attack led by Tim Southee dominated the proceedings. Southee bagged a four-wicket haul for 48 runs in 19 overs, including 4 maidens. Similarly, Trent Boult claimed three scalps. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson, who picked up a fifer in the first innings, dismissed two Indian batters, and Neil Wagner earned the remaining one scalp.

Rishabh Pant was the highest run-scorer for India in their second innings. The wicketkeeper-batsman made 41 runs off 88 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Here is how Twitter reacted:


