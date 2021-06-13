Twitter reactions: New Zealand crush England in 2nd Test to clinch the series 1-0

  • New Zealand defeated England in the 2nd Test to win the series 1-0.

  • This is New Zealand's first Test series win in England since 1999.

New Zealand win Test series against England (Image Source: @Blackcaps)
New Zealand recorded history on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston when they defeated the hosts to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

England resumed Day 4 with their overnight score of 122/9; however, they failed to add even one run to the total as Trent Boult dismissed Olly Stone for 15.

The Kiwis got the target of 38 runs to win the match and the series, which they did in 10.5 overs while losing only two wickets. In the second over, Stuart Broad dismissed opener, Devon Conway, while Stone removed Will Young in the 10th over.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 23 as New Zealand registered the famous triumph in English conditions.

It was Black Caps’ first Test series win in England since 1999 – when they won it under the inspiring leadership of Stephen Fleming.

Henry was chosen as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his tremendous bowling display in the game. He thanked the spectators for coming in large numbers and supporting the game.

“What a way to finish the series. The crowd have been unbelievable, lot of Kiwi support as well. Incredible, they have come out in numbers and showed great energy. Just knowing how to go about your work and past experiences help. Wicket seemed a bit quicker and we knew it’s gonna be a new ball wicket and we always wanted to put pressure and pick wickets in clusters. We had a strong squad for a long time and you just enjoy your role for the team, it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Henry at the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

