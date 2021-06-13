Twitter reactions: New Zealand crush England in 2nd Test to clinch the series 1-0

New Zealand recorded history on Day 4 of the second Test against England at Edgbaston when they defeated the hosts to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

England resumed Day 4 with their overnight score of 122/9; however, they failed to add even one run to the total as Trent Boult dismissed Olly Stone for 15.

The Kiwis got the target of 38 runs to win the match and the series, which they did in 10.5 overs while losing only two wickets. In the second over, Stuart Broad dismissed opener, Devon Conway, while Stone removed Will Young in the 10th over.

Stand-in captain Tom Latham remained unbeaten on 23 as New Zealand registered the famous triumph in English conditions.

It was Black Caps’ first Test series win in England since 1999 – when they won it under the inspiring leadership of Stephen Fleming.

Henry was chosen as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his tremendous bowling display in the game. He thanked the spectators for coming in large numbers and supporting the game.

“What a way to finish the series. The crowd have been unbelievable, lot of Kiwi support as well. Incredible, they have come out in numbers and showed great energy. Just knowing how to go about your work and past experiences help. Wicket seemed a bit quicker and we knew it’s gonna be a new ball wicket and we always wanted to put pressure and pick wickets in clusters. We had a strong squad for a long time and you just enjoy your role for the team, it doesn’t get much better than that,” said Henry at the post-match presentation.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

New Zealand have made themselves into one of the truly impressive narratives of the modern game. Great win today for them. Smallest population in test cricket to choose from; top teams in the world now; and into the World Test championship final they go. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 13, 2021

Tests won in England this century: Australia – 11

New Zealand – 2 Test series won in England this century: Australia – 1

New Zealand – 1#Efficiency — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) June 13, 2021

And there it is 👏👏 New Zealand have their first Test series win in England after 22 years! Oh, and perhaps a bit of CWC19 Finals payback 😉 Next stop, the WTC Final v India! 🇮🇳 🇳🇿#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/aWqP4AaPWl — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) June 13, 2021

New Zealand's third Test win in Australia, England, India or South Africa since 1999. Some effort after making six changes — Matt Roller (@mroller98) June 13, 2021

Lovely tribute from Williamson there, getting up to celebrate the winning runs and revealing he's wearing a shirt with Watling on the back. — Andrew (@shortflyslip) June 13, 2021

Series win! The team's first in a Test series in England since 1999. Skipper Tom Latham hits the winning runs to secure an eight wicket win. Scorecard | https://t.co/IFSDQOw09C #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/Ub7EL944jS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 13, 2021

New Zealand win by 8 wickets to seal the series. Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/78CRZ3kHge#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/iJ5wN4KJMA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 13, 2021

What a golden generation of cricketers New Zealand has at the moment. 6 changes from the 1st Test, almost an entire bowling attack changed, yet they go on to thrash England by 8 wickets #ENGvNZ #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 13, 2021

Third series win in England in New Zealand’s history and the first in 21 years. First time England have lost a series at home since 2014. This is a huge achievement by an excellent New Zealand side — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) June 13, 2021

That's it! New Zealand after 1986 and 1999, win only their third series in England. Remember they made 6 changes for this game and were still so strong! Bring on #WTCFinal, it will be a celebration of excellent Test cricket played over the last two years. by two very good teams. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 13, 2021

NZ showing how good they are. Seriously a fantastic team. However India should be ready for it. This Indian team has the potential and the skill and also the mental strength. So should be a superb final. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 13, 2021

Fun Fact: Ross Taylor stayed not out on 0 today. In his 107 Tests career, he has hit the winning run only once – vs SL in Christchurch in 2014. #EngvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 13, 2021

Great win, New Zealand. A chastening few days for England – and English cricket. It'll be nice to watch two decent teams in the WTC final from Friday. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) June 13, 2021

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝘆𝗼𝘂! 🙌 Not the result we wanted, but your support and atmosphere has been incredible throughout the Test. Congratulations New Zealand on a deserved win. 🇳🇿👏#Edgbaston | #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/qaBLwOu8U9 — Edgbaston (@Edgbaston) June 13, 2021

The @BLACKCAPS come out on top ✌️ New Zealand seal their first Test series victory in England since 1999, after an eight-wicket win in Edgbaston! #ENGvNZ | https://t.co/ukVyuJQZm0 pic.twitter.com/fEzTHYnAq3 — ICC (@ICC) June 13, 2021