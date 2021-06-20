Twitter reactions: Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana shine as India register a historic draw against England

Posted On / /
  • The one-off Test between India Women and England Women ended in a draw.

  • Sneh Rana played a match-saving unbeaten knock of 80 runs.

Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana (Image Source: Twitter)
Playing a red-ball game after seven years, the Indian Womens cricket team put up a scintillating performance to pull off a memorable draw against England Women in the one-off Test at County Ground in Bristol on Saturday (June 19).

The home team declared their first innings on 396/9 before bundling out India for 231, taking a strong lead of 165 runs and enforced the follow-on. The experienced duo of Mithali Raj (4) and Harmanpreet Kaur (8) failed to impress with their single-digit scores. However, youngsters and debutants took the responsibility to register history.

Opener Shafali Verma showed positive signs at the top and continued from where she left in the first innings. She smashed 63 off 83 balls with 11 fours and a six. Deepti Sharma (54) and Punam Raut (39) also made valuable contributions before the middle-order collapse.

India were struggling at 199/7 when Sneh Rana stood up for the occasion and did the impossible. She first formed a vital 41-run stand with pacer Shikha Pandey (18) and then formed a match-saving unbeaten partnership of 104 runs with wicketkeeper-batter Taniya Bhatia (44 no).

England used almost all their bowlers, but Sneh looked rock solid. She remained unbeaten knock of 80 runs off 154 deliveries when players from both teams decided to shake hands and agreed for a mutual draw with 12 overs of play remaining in the final session. India posted 334 runs for the loss of 8 wickets with a lead of 179.

Shafali, who scored 96 in the first innings and 63 in the second, was named ‘Player of the Match’.

