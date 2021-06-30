Twitter reactions: Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock help South Africa trump West Indies in a last-over thriller

  • South Africa defeated West Indies in 3rd T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

  • Tabraiz Shamsi was named 'Player of the Match' for his spectacular bowling.

South Africa beat West Indies by 1 run (Image Source: Twitter)
South Africa beat West Indies in the third T20 International (T20I) at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. It was a nail-biting contest that went to the wire where the visitors held their nerve and handed hosts a defeat by a solitary run.

Chasing the target of 168, Tabraiz Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in T20Is, slowed the home side’s scoring rate and made them run for their money. He delivered a game-changing spell and helped his side defend the total. The left-arm spinner picked up two prized scalps of Evin Lewis (27) and Shimron Hetmyer (17) while conceding only 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Shamsi, pacer Anrich Nortje also bagged a couple of wickets by removing the destructive batting duo of Nicholas Pooran (27) and Andre Russell (25).

No Windies batter was able to cross the 30-run mark. However, Fabian Allen did raise some hopes for the hosts by smashing 14 off 9 deliveries. Out of these fourteen runs, 12 came in the final over, when West Indies needed 15 runs to win the contest. Allen smashed a four, a six, and bagged a couple in the last over, including a wide, bowled by Kagiso Rabada as South Africa eventually won the thrilling contest by one run.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock showed his class and took West Indies bowlers to the cleaners. The explosive wicketkeeper-batsman scored 72 runs off just 51 deliveries with the help of five fours and two maximums.

Aiden Markram (23) and Rassie van der Dussen (32) made valuable contributions in the middle-order to take South Africa’s total to 167/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Obed McCoy was the pick of the bowler for the Kieron Pollard-led side. He registered a 4-wicket haul by conceding 22 runs in 4 overs.

