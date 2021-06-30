Twitter reactions: Tabraiz Shamsi, Quinton de Kock help South Africa trump West Indies in a last-over thriller

South Africa beat West Indies in the third T20 International (T20I) at National Cricket Stadium in Grenada to take a 2-1 lead in the ongoing five-match series. It was a nail-biting contest that went to the wire where the visitors held their nerve and handed hosts a defeat by a solitary run.

Chasing the target of 168, Tabraiz Shamsi, the number one ranked bowler in T20Is, slowed the home side’s scoring rate and made them run for their money. He delivered a game-changing spell and helped his side defend the total. The left-arm spinner picked up two prized scalps of Evin Lewis (27) and Shimron Hetmyer (17) while conceding only 13 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Apart from Shamsi, pacer Anrich Nortje also bagged a couple of wickets by removing the destructive batting duo of Nicholas Pooran (27) and Andre Russell (25).

No Windies batter was able to cross the 30-run mark. However, Fabian Allen did raise some hopes for the hosts by smashing 14 off 9 deliveries. Out of these fourteen runs, 12 came in the final over, when West Indies needed 15 runs to win the contest. Allen smashed a four, a six, and bagged a couple in the last over, including a wide, bowled by Kagiso Rabada as South Africa eventually won the thrilling contest by one run.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock showed his class and took West Indies bowlers to the cleaners. The explosive wicketkeeper-batsman scored 72 runs off just 51 deliveries with the help of five fours and two maximums.

Aiden Markram (23) and Rassie van der Dussen (32) made valuable contributions in the middle-order to take South Africa’s total to 167/8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Obed McCoy was the pick of the bowler for the Kieron Pollard-led side. He registered a 4-wicket haul by conceding 22 runs in 4 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

South Africa by one run, the margin between the teams seemed wider than that. Great effort in those last two overs especially. #WIvSA — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) June 29, 2021

South Africa's attempt to create a bowling option from their top six have been smashed to pieces by West Indies. 45 runs in three overs from Reeza Hendricks and Markram combined so far this series.#WIvSA — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) June 29, 2021

⛔️ RESULT | #PROTEAS WIN BY 1 RUN Kagiso Rabada defended 15 runs in the final over to hand the #Proteas a 2-1 lead in the series, while Tabraiz Shamsi continued his great form with the ball, returning figures of 2/13 in his 4 overs.#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/37bGW4XbFX — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 29, 2021

.@OfficialCSA take a 2-1 series lead, winning the third T20I match vs West Indies by just one run. World no.1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/13.#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/cJhMqMwUkg — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2021

So close!😥 South Africa take the 3rd CG Insurance T20I by 1️⃣ run! The #MenInMaroon will be back out to level the series on Thursday!🌴#WIvSA #MissionMaroon pic.twitter.com/8jqTI3IVMF — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 29, 2021

Quinton de Kock becomes only the second wicketkeeper-cum-opener with 50 fifty-plus scores in international cricket. Adam Gilchrist was the first such player, reaching there against Bangladesh in 2005.#WIvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 29, 2021

Fifty plus score in his 5️⃣0️⃣th T20I match 😯👌 Quinton de Kock registered a significant 72 (51) against West Indies to help 🇿🇦 take a 2-1 lead in the five-match T20I series 🏆#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @QuinnyDeKock69 @ICC pic.twitter.com/reAc6ewdm4 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 30, 2021

Tabraiz Shamsi bags Player of the match for his amazing bowling spell of 2/13. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 29, 2021

Tabraiz Shamsi is a world class t20 bowler — Saeed Cricky🏏 (@SaeedCricky) June 29, 2021

What a Win for South Africa by Just 1 Run vs West Indies in 3rd T20I and take lead with 2-1. This is awesome game and South African bowlers defend the Total very well against WI Batters. Tabraiz Shamsi is the Star with the ball yet another time and Nortje Bowled well. #WIvsSA — Viratkohli (@imsanjayvg) June 30, 2021

From 1-0 To 1-2, Proteas Made a Great Comeback In the Series ❤👌 A Good Thrilling T20 Game After Long Time! ❤🔥#WIvSA pic.twitter.com/gBpqktaNBZ — Karthikeyan Msd (@Karthikeynmsd11) June 29, 2021