Twitter reactions: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane stand tall to revive faltering India on Day 2 of WTC final

  • India posted 146/3 at stumps on Day 2 of the WTC final against New Zealand.

  • Virat Kohli showed his class in his unbeaten 44-run knock.

Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli (Image Source: Twitter)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane held the fort against a mostly disciplined New Zealand pace attack on Day 2 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Kohli and Rahane showed immense maturity and formed a valuable partnership of 58 runs from 147 deliveries for the fourth wicket before the bad lights stopped play and forced the match officials to announce stumps on the second day.

While Kohli stayed unbeaten on 44 and inched closer to his 26th half-century in the red-ball format, Rahane too looked solid during his unbeaten 29-run inning. Kohli showed great patience playing as many as 124 balls. On the other hand, Rahane played 79 deliveries. India scored 146/3 at the end of day’s play.

Earlier, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to field first. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) gave India a solid start. The duo added 62 runs before Kyle Jamieson got Rohit caught at sips in the 21st over.

Just three overs later, Gill was outdone by Neil Wagner. As if the trouble wasn’t enough, soon Trent Boult also joined the party and dismissed ‘Mr Dependable’ Cheteshwar Pujara (8) to reduce India to 88/3 in 40.2 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

