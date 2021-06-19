Twitterati trolls Michael Vaughan for taking a jibe at India during the WTC final

  • Netizens slammed Michael Vaughan for taking a dig at India during the World Test Championship final.

  • Vaughan had taunted India as Day 1 of the marquee event was washed out.

Michael Vaughan ( Image Source: Twitter)
Cricket fans had their excitement washed off when rain played a spoilsport on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at Southampton.

Avid lovers of the game had been eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated clash but had a horrendous time when the groundsmen didn’t lift the covers, and even the toss couldn’t take place.

Though the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day ahead of the five-day red ball match, the spectators and followers glued to their television sets faced only disappointment.

Talking about the same, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and opined that the weather had saved India.

Vaughan had earlier stated in an interview with Spark Sport that New Zealand would lift the silverware since the Duke balls, English conditions, and the two-match series against the hosts before the marquee event would favour the Blackcaps. The 46-year-old had enunciated that it was ‘quite an obvious one’ choice for him.

Hence, it was very natural for Vaughan to taunt Virat Kohli & Co.

“I see India have been saved by the weather …. #WorldTestChampionship,” Vaughan tweeted.

However, this didn’t go down well with the Indian fans, who were already trying to cope up with the letdown by the rain Gods.

Netizens instantly trolled the cricketer-turned-commentator for his critical words. While rubbed salt on his wounds since England could not qualifying for the WTC final, others pointed out the unpredictable weather in the United Kingdom (UK).

Vaughan was earlier slammed by Twitterati when he had wrongly predicted that India would lose the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 0-4 after they were all bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the first Test.

