Twitterati trolls Michael Vaughan for taking a jibe at India during the WTC final

Cricket fans had their excitement washed off when rain played a spoilsport on Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at Southampton.

Avid lovers of the game had been eagerly waiting for the much-anticipated clash but had a horrendous time when the groundsmen didn’t lift the covers, and even the toss couldn’t take place.

Though the International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day ahead of the five-day red ball match, the spectators and followers glued to their television sets faced only disappointment.

Talking about the same, former England skipper Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and opined that the weather had saved India.

Vaughan had earlier stated in an interview with Spark Sport that New Zealand would lift the silverware since the Duke balls, English conditions, and the two-match series against the hosts before the marquee event would favour the Blackcaps. The 46-year-old had enunciated that it was ‘quite an obvious one’ choice for him.

Hence, it was very natural for Vaughan to taunt Virat Kohli & Co.

“I see India have been saved by the weather …. #WorldTestChampionship,” Vaughan tweeted.

I see India have been saved by the weather …. 😜 #WorldTestChampionship — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 18, 2021

However, this didn’t go down well with the Indian fans, who were already trying to cope up with the letdown by the rain Gods.

Netizens instantly trolled the cricketer-turned-commentator for his critical words. While rubbed salt on his wounds since England could not qualifying for the WTC final, others pointed out the unpredictable weather in the United Kingdom (UK).

BTW, Jimmy to go wicketless.. Ohh o!! England didn't qualify for #WTC21Final..So, sad! #INDvNZ — Banajit Das / বনজিৎ দাস 😷🙏 (@iambana11) June 18, 2021

The secret of the England team revealed by @MichaelVaughan. This is how England's team survived the first test against #NZ team.🤣😂🤣😂ROFL. #INDvsNZ #WTCFinal2021 #WorldTestChampionship — Ankit Chawla (@ankit_chawla89) June 18, 2021

Trolling has a limit. And you have crossed that @MichaelVaughan you are respected coz you are a national cricketer of England. Dont take it as a advantage. — toe_cr24 (@toe_cr243) June 18, 2021

It's a shame for ur team that final is played in ENGLAND and England team will be watching it on tv .icc would have atleast given them tickets so that they cheer for INDIA from stands 😂😂 — Bharat Chauhan (@BharatC21085526) June 18, 2021

Michael vaughvan while tweeting this pic.twitter.com/z1vhdPfCoQ — Jitesh (@JRism9) June 18, 2021

England should not be considered as hosting for any icc tournaments, honestly fed up of their poor playing conditions. — Aravinthan (@Amiable1347) June 18, 2021

Atleast in our country match doesn't get disrupted by the rain so much 😑 — G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) June 18, 2021

Ohh now i understand why it's raining in Southampton. Stop crying Michael Vaughan!! — Positive Entropy🧚‍♀️ (@EntropyPositive) June 18, 2021

England had been saved in the WC by Umpires and boundary count lmaoo. — Jay. (@peak_Ability18) June 18, 2021

Vaughan was earlier slammed by Twitterati when he had wrongly predicted that India would lose the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2020/21 0-4 after they were all bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the first Test.