Usman Qadir names Virat Kohli among the four batsmen he would love to dismiss in international cricket

Usman Qadir, son of legendary Pakistan bowler Abdul Qadir, is the rising star of Pakistan cricket. Walking on his fathers’ footprints, Usman is also a leg-spinner and has impressed one to all by his recent performances. The Lahore-born has so far played 18 T20Is and one ODI game, taking 18 and one wicket, respectively. In addition, Usman has played 49 T20 games where he has picked up 53 scalps.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played against the top teams but desires to take wickets of some of the most dazzling batters of modern-day cricket. In a recent interview with Cricket Pakistan, Usman named four batsmen whom he would like to dismiss in the international arena.

The leggie mentioned names like Indian captain Virat Kohli, England star Jos Buttler, former South Africa international AB de Villiers, and England’s white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan as players he would like to bowl against and dismiss them.

“All the big players in the cricket world like Morgan, Buttler, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, if you can pick their wickets, then it helps to boost your confidence and earn valuable experience. So I would like to bowl against some top-quality batters and try to pick their wickets,” said Usman.

Usman, who has been added to Pakistan’s limited-overs squad for England and the West Indies tour, said the seniors in the team help a lot to gain confidence. He mentioned that the team would try to win the series against England as well as West Indies

“I think when you’re with the team, you get assistance from senior players. Like, Babar (Babar Azam), Misbah bhai (Misbah-ul-Haq) is our coach, Vicky (Waqar Younis). They encourage when you don’t bowl well and treat you properly,” added Usman.

“I think the tour of West Indies and England is crucial for us. I think the boys who got selected and the ones who made a comeback, I wish they perform well. We will try our best to win the series against England and West Indies so that the boys’ confidence remains high and we prepare better for the upcoming T20 World Cup,” Usman added further.