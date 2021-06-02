WATCH: AB de Villiers dedicates Jason Mraz’s “I won’t give up” to his father on the latter’s 70th birthday

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers has amassed a massive following among cricket fans for his unconventional stroke play. The right-handed batsman has coupled his unorthodox shots with a sense of reliability which is difficult to observe in players who have a knack for explosive batting.

De Villiers is so much loved by his followers that his personal life is often in the limelight. The 37-year-old created a buzz again as he was recently seen dedicating a song to his father on the latter’s birthday.

The Bela Bela-born posted a video of the same on his Instagram account where he can be seen playing a guitar to the tune of “I won’t give up” by Jason Mraz alongside his wife Danielle as the duo sang its beautiful verses.

De Villiers revealed that the song reminded him of God’s omnipresence, who always supports his creations in times of trouble. The veteran batsman also stated that he feels lucky enough to have his father as a role model.

“On the 29th we celebrated my Father’s 70th bday and I had the privilege to perform one of my all time favourite songs with my beautiful wife.We all interpret songs in our own unique way, this song has a particularly special meaning to me and reminds me that God is always there, no matter what happens.While singing this song on the 29th and looking across the room to my Dad, it also reminded me how lucky I’ve been to have had my him by my side as a role model for so many years,” De Villiers captioned his post.

Meanwhile, the wicket-keeper batsman was last seen participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where he smashed 207 runs in seven matches before the T20 league was suspended. He was also in talks with South Africa’s head coach Mark Boucher for making a comeback in the national side but ended all speculations by deciding not to be a part of the team.