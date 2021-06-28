WATCH: Ben Stokes takes revenge from Carlos Brathwaite during a T20 Blast 2021 game

  • Ben Stokes smashed Carlos Brathwaite for 16 runs in an over.

  • Many fans deemed it as Stokes revenge from Brathwaite of the T20 World Cup 2016 final.

Ben Stokes and Carlos Brathwaite (Image Source: Twitter)
Durham clashed with Warwickshire during a North Group match of T20 Blast 2021 on Friday, June 26.

Put in to bat first, Durham batsman Ben Stokes took his vengeance from Carlos Brathwaite as he smashed the latter for a slurry of boundaries.

The instance happened during the sixth over when Stokes struck two towering sixes and a boundary off Brathwaite.

The official account of Durham Cricket Club posted a video of the same when their side was positioned at 41/6 at the end of the powerplay.

Here is the video:

This battle between the two cricketers reminded the fans of the T20 World Cup 2016 final. England were in a leading position when the West Indies needed 19 runs off the last over. England skipper Eoin Morgan trusted Stokes with bowling the crucial over.

However, Braithwaite had other plans since he slammed Stokes for four consecutive sixes, helping his side win the coveted title.

Coming on to the recent encounter between the two, Stokes was finally dismissed by Braithwaite when he ended up giving a catch to Sam Hain. The England all-rounder made a 20 ball-35 as his side posted 164/8 in their allotted twenty overs.

In response, Warwickshire stumbled for 130/10 in 18.3 overs and lost the match by 34 runs.

Stokes was the pick of the bowlers for Durham. He bagged four scalps and conceded just 27 runs in his four overs.

With this win, Durham are now placed at the third position in the North Group with 11 points. Warwickshire are also not far behind and at the fifth spot with 9 points.

Earlier, Stokes was rested from the England squad for the three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka.

