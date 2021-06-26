WATCH: Glenn Phillips reverse scoops a Daniel Douthwaite delivery for six during the T20 Blast 2021 match

Gloucestershire clashed with Glamorgan during the South Group fixture of the ongoing T20 Blast 2021 on Thursday.

Put in to bat first, Gloucestershire’s openers Miles Hammond and Chris Dent posted a formidable 62 runs on board before the latter departed. The next batter Benny Howell continued from where Dent had left but soon lost his other partner Hammond.

Then came Glenn Phillips, who ramped up his side’s innings, increasing the run rate in the process. Phillips played a blistering knock smashing a 41-ball 94 laced with nine boundaries and six towering sixes.

Phillips and Howell smoked an unflappable 130 runs partnership, taking their side’s score to a mammoth 216/2 in their allotted twenty overs.

Phillips played many unconventional strokes while batting and hit the ball all over the park. One such instance happened in the fifth ball of the eighteenth over when pacer Daniel Douthwaite pitched the ball in the slot. Phillips, who was standing in the leg side, leaving his stumps open, took the opportune moment to reverse scooped the white leather for a six over the third man. The scoreboard ticked to 188/2 and Phillips reached 71 runs.

The T20 Blast 2021 official Twitter handle posted a snippet of the same shot.

“The most outrageous shot you will ever see. @glenndominic159 shows all three stumps and then reverse scoops for 6!,” the T20 Blast 2021 tweeted.

Here is the video:

The most outrageous shot you will ever see 🤯@glenndominic159 shows all three stumps and then reverse scoops for 6!#Blast21 live: https://t.co/YlrUmoqCct pic.twitter.com/vb1lvGXepv — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 24, 2021

In response, Glamorgan lost both their opener Nick Selman and Colin Ingram cheaply. David Lloyd and Labuschagne kept their side’s hopes alive not long before Howell did the damage with the ball. With the end of Llyod’s innings,

Marnus Labuschagne lacked a second fiddle and the Chris Cooke-led team, despite trying their best, could only muster 182/8 in their quota of 20 overs, falling 34 runs short of the target.