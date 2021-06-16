WATCH – Mohammad Amir get involved in a war of words with Iftikhar Ahmed in PSL 2021

In the 22nd match of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United, a moment captured everyone’s attention when Karachi’s senior bowler Mohammad Amir got involved in a heated exchange with Islamabad batsman Iftikhar Ahmed.

It all happened on the last ball of the 15th over when Iftikhar smashed a cracking boundary off Amir, which didn’t go down well the bowler, who was having a bad day with the ball. Amir showed his frustration and said something to the batter.

Iftikhar, too, didn’t back down as he responded to Amir in the same breath. The incident became more intense after the Karachi team’s captain Imad Wasim came to support his bowler, associating himself in a heated conversation with Iftikhar.

However, the situation was finally put into control when the umpires and other players intervened to end the matter.

Here is the video:

Iftikhar, Munro steer Islamabad to victory against Karachi

Despite involving in war o words in the match, Iftikhar played a key role in his team’s epic win while chasing the mammoth total. He formed a crucial partnership with Colin Munro as the duo remained unbeaten and took their side over the finish line with eight wickets in hand.

Batting first, Karachi managed to post a huge total of 190/4 on the scoreboard, courtesy of brilliant knocks by Babar Azam and Najibullah Zadran. While Azam scored 81 off 54 deliveries, Najibullah smashed an unbeaten 71 from 42 balls.

In response, Munro and Iftikhar scored unbeaten 88 and 71 to help Islamabad register a memorable win.