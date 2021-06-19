WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin plays a dart game during the rain break on Day 1 of WTC final

Team India was set to compete with New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting from Friday at Southampton. However, all hopes of watching a thrilling contest on Day 1 were washed off as rain played a spoilsport.

The rain stopped for a brief period, and the match officials decided to inspect the ground for its damp pitch and wet outfield. But the scrutiny couldn’t take place as a heavy downpour again marred the encounter ending all excitement of starting the marquee event.

The competition for the silverware finally began on Saturday with New Zealand winning the toss and opting to bat first. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has kept a reserve day in view of the unpredictable weather conditions in the United Kingdom (UK).

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is waiting to roll his arms whenever he gets a chance to bowl, showed his accuracy and hand-eye coordination in the game of darts during the rain break on Day 1.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where the wily tweaker could be seen engaging in a light practice of darts with the coaching staff.

“When rain didn’t stop play. #TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton.#WTC21 Finals,” the BCCI wrote.

Here’s the video:

When rain didn't stop play 😉#TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton 🎯#WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/nirjCfzjMM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

Playing XI of both teams:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kylie Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Rajendra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami.