WATCH – Shakib Al Hasan loses his cool on umpire; kicks and uproot stumps in frustration

In a shocker, veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been caught losing his cool over the on-field umpire in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League 2021, kicking stumps and even uprooting them in frustration.

A couple of videos of Shakib losing his calm and kicking and uprooting stumps has gone viral on social media. In the first video, the 34-year-old, while representing Mohammedan Sporting Club in a match against Abahani Limited, appealed for an lbw against Mushfiqur Rahim.

But, when the umpire refused to give it out, Shakib charged towards him and kicked the stumps with his left leg in frustration.

Here is the video:

Shit Shakib..! You cannot do this. YOU CANNOT DO THIS. #DhakaLeague It’s a shame. pic.twitter.com/WPlO1cByZZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

In the other video, Shakib went a step ahead and uprooted all three stumps while arguing heavily with the umpire. However, it wasn’t clear from the video why the Magura-born argued with the umpire. Shakib just walked near the stumps while saying something to the umpire and deracinated the stumps.

Here is the video:

One more… Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these… Chih… pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

In the match, Shakib, the captain of Mohammedan, made a contribution of 37 runs from 27 deliveries as his team posted 145/6 on the scoreboard while batting first.

In response, Abahani reached 31/3 in 5.5 overs when rain stopped play. Shakib bowled only one over and conceded 10 runs without taking a wicket.

Now that the videos have gone viral, it would be interesting to see what disciplinary action Bangladesh will take for Shakib’s shocking behaviour on the field.