WATCH- Virat Kohli takes a splendid catch to remove Tom Latham during the first innings of WTC final

Team India is taking on New Zealand in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final that started from Friday at Southampton.

Put in to bat first, Virat Kohli & Co. notched up a decent 217 on board before they were all bundled out in the 93rd over.

In response, the Black Caps started well as their openers Devon Conway, and Tom Latham guided their way through India’s pacers to punch 70 runs on board. However, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had other plans for his team.

The wily tweaker put an off-side field for Latham and forced him to go over covers. The instance happened in the second delivery of the thirty-fifth over when Ashwin bowled a loopy ball outside off and instigated Latham to drive.

Doing exactly as India had planned, Latham drove the ball, but since it was outside off, the Christchurch-born couldn’t control it and ended up giving a catch at short covers.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli jumped high in the air to grab the opportunity and took a splendid catch to remove Latham.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) put a compiled snippet at the end of Day 3, which featured Kyle Jamieson’s fifer, Latham’s previous cover drives from the day and Ashwin’s talismanic ball to get a breakthrough.

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, New Zealand were stationed at 101/2 at the end of the third day’s play. Fans had to face another disappointment in the high-octane thriller as first session of Monday was washed off due to rain Gods playing a spoilsport.