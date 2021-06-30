WATCH: When Inzamam-ul-Haq lashed out at Abdul Razzaq after a terrible mix-up versus India

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq amassed 8,830 Test and 11,739 ODI runs and remains one of the icons of the game. Inzamam was known for his cool temper and skill to access situations with his acumen.

The 51-year-old, however, wasn’t one of the greatest runners and was involved in innumerable run-outs. One such instance occurred during the second ODI of the Pakistan tour of India 2005.

Riding on MS Dhoni’s 148-run knock, India posted a mammoth 356 on board in their allotted fifty overs. In response, Pakistan were positioned at 129/2 in 19 overs.

Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq and Inzamam were stationed at the crease. Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly handed over the ball to the part-time bowler Sachin Tendulkar to give a breakthrough.

Razzaq timed the first ball of the twentieth over to square leg when the Pakistan leader called for a quick single. Razzaq, who kept his eye on Harbhajan Singh, didn’t leave his crease as Inzamam reached midway in vain.

Harbhajan threw the ball towards the non-striker’s end and ended Inzamam’s short stay on pitch. The Multan-born was extremely annoyed with his partner and walked back to the pavilion in anger.

Here is the video:-

Meanwhile, Pakistan gave a tough fight to India but were bundled out at 298 in 44.1 overs. Razzaq smashed 88 runs, whereas Mohammad Yousuf smoked 71. For India, Ashish Nehra was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets in his quota of ten overs.

Dhoni was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ for his brilliant knock. Pakistan went on to win the series 4-2 after losing the initial two contests.