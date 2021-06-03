“We will get Lala and Siraj to bowl round the wicket”: Virat Kohli’s private audio chat released

Cricket fans and analysts are excited for the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final slated between India and New Zealand from June 18 at Southampton.

Media outlets have written on the possible combinations for the grand event. However, the fire was fanned on Wednesday when an audio of the Indian skipper Virat Kohli released on social media discussing the various possible combinations of his side.

In the audio, Kohli was discussing with India’s head coach Ravi Shastri that he would ask Indian pacers Mohammad Siraj and Mohammed Shami to bowl round the wicket in the summit clash.

During their chat, the two were unaware that the conversation had leaked while waiting for the virtual press conference to start.

“Apne bhi dalwayenge na, Lala (Shami), Siraj, sab round the wicket dalenge (We will get Lala and Siraj to bowl round the wicket),” Kohli told Shastri.

If Shami and Siraj both get a chance to feature in the final XI, then it would mean that Indian veteran speedster Ishant Sharma would have to warm the bench.

Talking about the pressure in the final, Kohli stated that there was no reason to be under the pump and an opportunity to enjoy the fruits of their hard work.

“WTC final will be challenging for the team. But it’s time to enjoy what we’ve has done in past years. There’s no pressure on me and there won’t be in the future. It’s the final, so it’s time to enjoy it,” the 32-year-old asserted during the press conference.

The Delhi-lad further added that the interim period between the culmination of the grand event and the Test matches against England would give them a chance to regroup their playing XI.

“It’s a great opportunity to reflect and relax. Just for the guys to roam around freely, considering that we will have a five-Test series coming. It will give us time to regroup and that is required before an important series like this,” added Kohli.