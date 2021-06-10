West Indies vs South Africa 2021, 1st Test: Preview – Pitch Report, Probable XI and Head to Head record

The Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia is all set to host the first Test of the two-match series between West Indies and South Africa, starting on Thursday (June 10).

Windies will be captained by Kraigg Brathwaite, while Dean Elgar will lead the Proteas side. The home team has played a 0-0 drawn series at home against Sri Lanka. On the other hand, the visitors have faced a 2-0 defeat in Pakistan.

Both teams consist of a strong bowling attack, and fans may expect a cracker of a series. The likes of Kemar Roach, Kagiso Rabada, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje will be eagerly waiting for the fixture to exhibit some top of the line bowling.

Pitch report:

The track at Daren Sammy National Cricket Ground assists some bounce and swing. Therefore, the pacers will have some advantage in the initial phase of the match. The pitch shall help spinners as the game progresses.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 28 | West Indies: 3 | South Africa: 18 | Draw: 7 | Tied: 0

Playing Combination:

West Indies:

West Indies have recently announced the 13-man squad for the first Test, featuring the return of familiar names like Kieran Powell and Shai Hope. Both of them are expected to make it to the playing XI. Youngster Jayden Seales is likely to make his debut in the first Test. He will be part of the pace attack starring Roach and Joseph.

WI XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Kieran Powell, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers.

South Africa:

Temba Bavuma is having a problem with his left hip, and if he doesn’t play, then Kyle Verreynne will make his Test debut. Another player who is set to make his debut for the Rainbow Nation is uncapped Keegan Petersen.

SA XI: Dean Elgar(c), Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma/Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder,Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.