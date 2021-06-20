WI vs SA, 2nd Test: South Africa bowlers send West Indies on backfoot

After scoring 218/5 on Day 1 with the help of half-centuries by skipper Dean Elgar and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, South Africa’s lower order couldn’t show their resilience as the latter lacked a second fiddle.

Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj tried to build a sturdy partnership with de Kock, but an odd delivery or two bamboozled them, and they ended up giving up their wickets. It was Kagiso Rabada who played a quickfire inning and supported the hero of their previous Test.

De Kock departed on an outswinger by Kyle Mayers that ended his well-crafted innings. Thus, the southpaw missed his century by four runs. The tailenders didn’t pile much, and the Proteas were bundled out for 298.

In response, the West Indies had a terrible start since they lost their skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on the very first delivery of their first innings. Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Maharaj and Anrich Nortje performed to the top of their bent to bag the first four wickets at a paltry score of 54 on board.

Shai Hope and Jermaine Blackwood tried to do the recovery work before the former deflected Ngidi’s back-off a length delivery to the top of his stumps. Hence, the 43 runs stand was broken after Hope’s well made 43.

Windies were in tatters at 93/5 as Dean Elgar & Co. continued their exploits. Blackwood tried to provide solidarity to the innings, albeit lacking a second fiddle. Mulder took advantage of the situation and cleared the lower order quickly to bag three wickets within a span of two runs.

The last batter Shannon Gabriel faced a solitary delivery while Blackwood went for a slog sweep to top edge a Maharaj ball and was caught by Elgar, missing his half-century by a run.

Windies’ were dismissed for 149 – exactly half the score made by their opponents – whereas the South Africans barraged their ranks with Mulder, Maharaj, Rabada and Ngidi making hay under the sun.