WI vs SA: WATCH – Anrich Nortje cleans up Shai Hope with a ripper in the first Test

South African pacer Anrich Nortje wreaked havoc at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies. Nortje teamed up with speedster Lungi Ngidi in bundling out the hosts for a mere 97 in their first innings. While Ngidi took a fifer for 19 runs in 13.5 overs, Nortje went on to claim a 4-wicket haul for 35 runs from 11 overs, including three maidens.

During the devastating display of bowling, Nortje came up with an absolute sensation to get rid of Windies batter Shai Hope. It all happened in the 12th over of West Indies’ first innings, when the 27-year-old paceman bowled a ripping out-swinger that shattered the defence of Hope, resulting in his dismissal for 15 runs.

Nortje bowled a good length angled ball that gave Hope the impression of coming in. But after pitching, the red-leather went slightly away, beating the bat and hitting the top of the off-stump.

Anrich Nortje with a ripper 🥴 Try keeping that out…#WIvSA

He left the work for us pretty easy: Ngidi on Nortje’s top-class act

Ngidi, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the match, heaped praises on his fellow pacer Nortje for destroying the top order of West Indies, paving the way for the other bowlers to settle in. Ngidi mentioned that it wasn’t easy to cut off the breeze at the start of the innings, but Nortje managed to solve that problem and laid the perfect foundation.

“A word to Anrich (Nortje) as well. He knocked over the top order. He left the work for us pretty easy later. Our captain is strict on us. We were a bit too short at stages, so we pushed our lengths full,” said Ngidi post the Day 1 proceeding.

“It was difficult at the start with the breeze, too, but Anrich managed to do well running into the breeze,” he added.