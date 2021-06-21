WI vs SA: WATCH – Jason Holder takes a stunning catch to dismiss Keshav Maharaj

In the ongoing second and final Test between West Indies and South Africa at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia, Windies all-rounder Jason Holder exhibited top-class fielding as he grabbed an absolute stunner to dismiss Proteas tailender, Keshav Maharaj.

It all happened in the 27th over of South Africa’s second innings bowled by youngster Jayden Seales. The right-armer bowled a full delivery outside the off-stump, and Maharaj couldn’t control going for a fancy drive and flashes hard.

The outside edge flew quickly towards the second slip, and Holder dived to his right, showing sharp reflexes as he grabbed the red leather with his right hand. After taking a blinder, Holder went for a celebratory run as it was his 50th catch in the longest format.

Here is the video:

Jason Holder, that is outrageous. 😱🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/np8gcAkDP5 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) June 20, 2021

Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada put Proteas in command

In the second innings, Rassie van der Dussen‘s unbeaten 75 and Kagiso Rabada‘s crucial 40 saved South Africa from disastrous collapse. The pair recovered their side from 73/7 by adding a much-needed 70 runs partnership for the eighth wicket.

Eventually, South Africa managed to post 174 on the scoreboard to give the hosts a daunting target of 324 runs to win the match and level the series.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his partner Kieran Powell played out six overs, scoring 15 without any loss at the stumps.

“They bowled really well and credit to them. We like where we are at the moment and even though we were in trouble batting in the second innings, we are on the front foot in this game and there was really no reason to panic,” said van der Dussen at the post-innings chat.