WTC final: Ritika Sajdeh teases Rohit Sharma for using binoculars to watch the match

India is currently taking the challenge of New Zealand in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at Rose Bowl in Southampton. The Test has been quite incredible, with both teams performing well and proving why they qualified in the prestigious final contest.

While India managed to be in the driving seat on Day 2, New Zealand came back strongly on the third day and managed to bundle out their opponents for 217. Star batsman Rohit Sharma gave India a solid start and formed a crucial 62-run opening stand with his partner Shubman Gill. Rohit scored 34 from 68 deliveries while smashing six boundaries.

After his dismissal, Rohit was seen spending time talking to other players in the Indian dugout. He attracted everyone’s attention when he was spotted with his binoculars, perhaps trying to have a deeper look at the game.

However, Rohit’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, didn’t waste time to poke fun at her better half. She pulled Rohit’s leg with her Instagram story with pictures of Rohit operating his binoculars. The story read: “Trying to watch the game or spy on us.”

Meanwhile, on Day 3, India have been bundled out for 217 in 92.1 overs. Captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were the highest run-scorers for Team India. While Rahane top-scored with 49 off 117 deliveries, Kohli contributed 44 from 132 balls.

Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for the Black Caps. The right-armer bagged a five-wicket haul, removing the likes of Rohit, Kohli, Rishabh Pant (4), Ishant Sharma (4) and Jasprit Bumrah (0).

Apart from Jamieson, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner picked up a couple each. Tim Southee bagged one wicket in the first innings.