5 Indian players who used to play PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer game developed by the PUBG Corporation. It was a highly popular game in India and worldwide but was banned by the Indian government last year..

Before the game was forbidden, the cricketers used to try their hands on it to keep themselves refreshed from their packed schedules.

Today, let’s have a look at five Indian players who used to play PUBG:

1. MS Dhoni

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is known as one of the fastest learners of PUBG. Dhoni was introduced to the game by his fellow teammate Kedar Jadhav.

The wicket-keeper managed to keep himself busy, playing the mobile game after retiring from international cricket.

Now that the game has been banned, it remains to be seen how he spends his time.

2. Kedar Jadhav

Kedar Jadhav was one of the first players in the team to have downloaded the game on his mobile. Jadhav was known as the ‘in-game leader’ for the number of hours he spent playing PUBG.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is also one of the veterans of the mobile game. Being a die-hard fan of the e-sport, he made the other players run for their money.

Chahal and Jadhav used to play for the same squad whenever they played together.

4. Mohammad Shami

Known for his fiery bowling, the Bengal cricketer Mohammad Shami is an expert player in the PUBG.

The talented pacer played it on his tab and used the sniper for his advantage. His efficiency prompted the other members to switch from mobile phones to tablets.

5. Shikhar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is not someone who is too addicted to mobile games. However, he started playing PUBG along with Shami.