5 Indian players who used to play PUBG

  • PUBG had a huge fan following in India before being banned in 2020.

  • The Indian cricket team also used to play the mobile game regularly before its embargo.

MS Dhoni and Chahal (Image Source: Twitter)
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) is an online multiplayer game developed by the PUBG Corporation. It was a highly popular game in India and worldwide but was banned by the Indian government last year..

Before the game was forbidden, the cricketers used to try their hands on it to keep themselves refreshed from their packed schedules.

Today, let’s have a look at five Indian players who used to play PUBG:

1. MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni (Image Source: Twitter)

The former Indian skipper MS Dhoni is known as one of the fastest learners of PUBG. Dhoni was introduced to the game by his fellow teammate Kedar Jadhav.

The wicket-keeper managed to keep himself busy, playing the mobile game after retiring from international cricket.

Now that the game has been banned, it remains to be seen how he spends his time.

2. Kedar Jadhav

Kedhar Jadhav (Image Source: Twitter)

Kedar Jadhav was one of the first players in the team to have downloaded the game on his mobile. Jadhav was known as the ‘in-game leader’ for the number of hours he spent playing PUBG.

3. Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal is also one of the veterans of the mobile game. Being a die-hard fan of the e-sport, he made the other players run for their money.

Chahal and Jadhav used to play for the same squad whenever they played together.

4. Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami (Image Source: Twitter)

Known for his fiery bowling, the Bengal cricketer Mohammad Shami is an expert player in the PUBG.

The talented pacer played it on his tab and used the sniper for his advantage. His efficiency prompted the other members to switch from mobile phones to tablets.

5. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan (Image Source: Twitter)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is not someone who is too addicted to mobile games. However, he started playing PUBG along with Shami.

