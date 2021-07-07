Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints new T20I captain and vice-captain

  • Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan's new T20I skipper.

  • Najibullah Zadran will be Rashid's deputy in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan Cricket Board appoints new T20I captain and vice-captain
Rashid Khan (Pic Source: Twitter)
All-rounder Rashid Khan has been appointed as the new captain of Afghanistan’s T20I team by their country’s cricket board. Left-handed batsman Najibullah Zadran will be Rashid’s deputy during the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in UAE from October 17 to November 14. .

“All-rounder Rashid Khan has been appointed the T20I captain of Team Afghanistan. Meanwhile Najibullah Zadran has been appointed the National Team’s Vice-captain for the format,” Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

“Rashid, one of the well-known global faces of the game, was selected by senior ACB leadership led by ACB Chairman Farhan Yousefzai, for the role considering his experience, brilliant performance as well as leadership skills with the National team over the years.”

Rashid, who has served as Afghanistan’s captain in T20Is and ODIs – winning six out of the 16 ODIs he led in, said he is honoured to serve his country and his team.

“I’m a great believer that a captain is as good as his team. It is Afghanistan that gave me the name RASHID KHAN & it is my duty now to serve my country & my team. Thank you @ACBofficials for the trust & believing in me. It is a dream journey & my fans support will be the key,” tweeted Rashid.

Afghanistan will look to make waves at the T20 World Cup and have been clubbed with India, England and South Africa in Group B. They will be joined by the remaining two teams from the Qualifiers.

The 2021 edition of the tournament was recently moved out of India due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

