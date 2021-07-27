Ajay Jadeja and Ajit Agarkar pick Team India’s squad for T20 World Cup 2021

As the T20 World Cup 2021 is approaching, several teams have hit the ground running. The mega event is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman from October 17 to November 14. It was originally planned to occur in India, but due to COVID-19 complications, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to shift the tournament.

In the meanwhile, many former cricketers and experts of the fascinating game have started dropping their analysis and their favourites for the exciting competition. Talking on the trending topic, former India cricketers Ajay Jadeja and Ajit Agarkar picked their combined India squad for the global showpiece event.

Starting with the obvious picks, Jadeja and Agarkar named the most experienced pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both Kohli and Rohit are the leading run-getters in the shortest format. While the Indian skipper is top of the charts with 3159 runs to his name, Rohit is at the third spot with 2864 runs to his credit.

Jadeja and Agarkar picked Prithvi Shaw and KL Rahul as other top-order players. Shaw recently made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in the first T20I but got out for a duck. On the other hand, Rahul has scored 1557 runs in the T20Is.

For the middle-order, the cricketer-turned-commentator duo went with Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant. While Rishabh has already proved his mettle in the international arena, Surya and Ishan are the rising stars of India, especially in the shortest format.

When it comes to all-rounders, Jadeja and Agarkar picked Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Both Hardik and Ravindra are some of the finest all-rounders in world cricket at present. The Indian all-rounder pair have the ability to change the game on their own.

On the bowling attack, Jadeja and Agarkar picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami as the pace battery. For the spinners, the former internationals went with Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, and Varun Chakravarthy.

Here is Ajit Agarkar and Ajay Jadeja’s India squad for T20 WC 2021:

Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prithvi Shaw, Ravindra Jadeja, and Varun Chakravarthy.