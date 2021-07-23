BCB announces fixtures of Australia’s T20I tour of Bangladesh

Australian cricket team will land in Dhaka on July 29 for the five-match T20 International series against the hosts early next month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Thursday.

BCB chief executive Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic organising this tour has become “a challenge” for them.

“I am pleased to say that a comprehensive bio-security plan is in place and will be implemented during the tour for the protection of players and staff of the two teams and the match officials,” he said in a press release.

The itinerary had been shared with Cricket Australia (CA), who finally agreed to the tour after looking at bio-security arrangements.

“We would like to thank our friends at the Bangladesh Cricket Board for developing a detailed bio-security plan to keep players, staff and match officials safe,” CA chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement.

“Both boards have worked extremely hard to do all we can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in the tour. We are looking forward to a competitive and entertaining series in Dhaka as both teams continue their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year.”

All five matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from August 3 to 9. BCB did not confirm start times; however, they mentioned that the matches would be ‘day-night, which correlates with recent history where Bangladesh have played their home T20 fixtures with a 6 pm start (local time).