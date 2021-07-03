BCCI announces the complete schedule for 2021-22 domestic season

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the return of domestic cricket by releasing the complete schedule for the 2021-22 season.

The domestic season will begin with the Women’s One Day League, starting on September 21. Similarly, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy shall commence from October 20, with the final to be played on November 12.

India’s premier domestic competition, the Ranji Trophy, would be played in a three-month window from November 2021 to February 2022. The previous edition of the Ranji Trophy was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

“The coveted Ranji Trophy, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be played in a three-month window from November 16, 2021, to February 19, 2022,” said the Indian apex board in a statement.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, which is India’s 50-over tournament for men, will take place from February 23, 2022, to March 26, 2022. As many as 2127 domestic games will be played in the upcoming season across various age groups for men and women.

Here is the complete schedule:

Men:

Senior

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20): Oct 20, 2020 – Nov 12, 2021

Ranji Trophy: Nov 16, 2021 -Feb 19, 2022

Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over): February 23, 2022-Mar 26, 2022

U-23

CK Nayudu Trophy (multi-day): Nov 18, 2021 -Feb 12, 2022

State A team One-Day: February 23, 2022 -March 26, 2022

U-19

Vinoo Mankad Trophy (One-Day): September 28, 2021-Oct 29, 2021

Challenger Trophy (One-Day): November 3, 2021-Nov 11, 2021

Cooch Behar Trophy (multi-day): November 14, 2021-Feb 7, 2022

U-16:

Vijay Merchant Trophy (multi-day): October 1, 2021-Dec 6, 2021

Women:

Senior

One-Day League: Sep 21, 2021- Oct 22, 2021

One-day Challenger: Oct 27, 2021 – Oct 31, 2021

T20 League: Mar 19, 2022- Apr 11, 2022.

U-23

T20 League: January 17, 2022 -February 7, 2022

One-Day League: February 11, 2022 – March 15, 2022

U-19