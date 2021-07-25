BCCI announces the schedule for UAE leg of IPL 2021; final on October 15 in Dubai

Posted On
  • CSK-MI to bowl-out the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

  • The tournament will be played at three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

CSK vs MI (Pic Source: IPL T20)
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier, the eight-team tournament got postponed in May after the rise of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

As many as 31 matches, including the four playoffs, are left to be played in IPL 2021. The league phase will run until October 8 – a double-header – before the playoffs begin two days later on October 10. The final will be played on October 15.

This is the second successive year that the UAE will be hosting the lucrative league. In 2020, the entire tournament was played across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Here’s the complete schedule for UAE leg of IPL 2021:

Match No.TeamsDateTimeVenue
30Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings19 September, 20217:30PMDubai
31Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore20 September, 20217:30PMAbu Dhabi
32Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals21 September, 20217:30PMDubai
33Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad22 September, 20217:30PMDubai
34Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders23 September, 20217:30PMAbu Dhabi
35Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings24 September, 20217:30PMSharjah
36Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals25 September, 20213:30PMAbu Dhabi
37Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings25 September, 20217:30PMSharjah
38Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders26 September, 20213:30PMAbu Dhabi
39Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians26 September, 20217:30PMDubai
40Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals27 September, 20217:30PMDubai
41Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals28 September, 20213:30PMSharjah
42Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings28 September, 20217:30PMAbu Dhabi
43Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore29 September, 20217:30PMDubai
44Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings30 September, 20217:30PMSharjah
45Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings1 October, 20217:30PMDubai
46Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals2 October, 20213:30PMSharjah
47Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings2 October, 20217:30PMAbu Dhabi
48Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings3 October, 20213:30PMSharjah
49Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad3 October, 20217:30PMDubai
50Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings4 October, 20217:30PMDubai
51Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians5 October, 20217:30PMSharjah
52Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad6 October, 20217:30PMAbu Dhabi
53Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings7 October, 20213:30PMDubai
54Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals7 October, 20217:30PMSharjah
55Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians8 October, 20213:30PMAbu Dhabi
56Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals8 October, 20217:30PMDubai
57Qualifier 110 October, 20217:30PMDubai
58Eliminator11 October, 20217:30PMSharjah
59Qualifier 213 October, 20217:30PMSharjah
60Final15 October, 20217:30PMDubai

