BCCI announces the schedule for UAE leg of IPL 2021; final on October 15 in Dubai

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) resumes on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Earlier, the eight-team tournament got postponed in May after the rise of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

As many as 31 matches, including the four playoffs, are left to be played in IPL 2021. The league phase will run until October 8 – a double-header – before the playoffs begin two days later on October 10. The final will be played on October 15.

This is the second successive year that the UAE will be hosting the lucrative league. In 2020, the entire tournament was played across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Here’s the complete schedule for UAE leg of IPL 2021: