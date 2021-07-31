CPL 2021: Barbados Tridents renamed as Barbados Royals after acquisition by IPL franchise

The IPL footprint in the CPL has expanded further as Rajasthan Royals (RR) team owners have bought a majority stake in Barbados Tridents.

Royals Sports Group (EM Sporting Holdings Ltd), the RR team owners, announced on Friday.

The two-time CPL champions will now be known as Barbados Royals.

“We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise,” Manoj Badale, Royals Sports Group Chairperson, said in a press release.

“We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country,” he added.

Kumar Sangakkara, RR’s Director of Cricket, will also monitor the Barbados squad in the CPL.

“Barbados Royals will be an important part of the Royals’ cricket ecosystem. With a fantastic talent pool of local players, we have the opportunity to innovate and develop strategies that will benefit the Royals Group.

“We are also excited at the prospect of how we can promote growth in the game of cricket,” said the former Sri Lankan cricketer.

The Barbados Royals, led by Jason Holder, will start their CPL 2021 campaign against St Kitts & Nevis Patriots on August 26.